Although the end results in both were lopsided, determining where the Magazine senior high teams had their games with Mountainburg go south Thursday night is hardly difficult.

The Lady Rattlers (8-14, 1-7 Conference 2A-4) surrendered an offensive rebound that led to a four point trip and a double digit lead in the third quarter and the Rattlers (5-15, 1-7) turned the ball over on successive trips that saw a four point deficit grow to 10 and things spiraled out of control from there.

The losses followed a dominating performance by Mountainburg’s conference leading Junior Lady Dragons over Magazine.

Mountainburg 67 Lady Rattlers 42

The Lady Rattlers tied it at 3-3 on a conventional three point play by Kelsey Krigbaum 88 seconds into the game, and although they trailed the rest of the night, there were opportunities.

There were 15 times Magazine had the ball down three or less but they scored on just one of them, when Hannah Smith cut Mountainburg’s lead to 13-12 with a basket 7:40 before halftime.

It was 20-17 in favor of the Lady Dragons 1:47 before the break when Kiara Vasquez missed two free throws but Emily France missed two as well with one minuet left and the score 22-17.

However, Rylli Hammond would hit a pair with 19.3 seconds left and Maddux McDonald scored after an offensive rebound with :03 remaining and it was an 8-0 run and a 26-17 lead.

Still, the most detrimental turn of events came in the third quarter. Smith, Krigbaum, Vasquez and Ryan had all scored to keep Magazine within 33-27 when Hammond went to the line for two.

Hammond made the first free throw but missed the second. McDonald rebounded the miss, kicked the ball out, and Hammond hit a 3 and it was 37-27.

Hammond, who led Mountainburg with 13 points, hit two more free throws with 9.7 seconds left in the quarter and the lead had grown to 48-29.

Vasquez would finish with 16 points to lead all players and she pulled down nine rebounds and Smith added 10 points for Magazine.

Maley Brooks scored 11, Annie Beasley 10 and Emily France 10 for the Lady Dragons. Maddux also had nine points and 10 rebounds.

Mountainburg 43 Rattlers 27

Mountainburg built an eight point lead with 6:56 to go in the first half but baskets by Cameron Raggio and Jessie Witt had it back to 14-10 with 5:42 to play in the half.

The Rattlers got the ball back with the score unchanged but turned it over and Sean Irvan hit a 3 to make it 17-10. Another turnover and another Irvan 3 made it 20-10 by the 3:39 mark of the quarter.

Irvan, who led all players with 15 points scored again with 1:59 left in the half to make it 22-10 and although the Dragons would not score the rest of the half, neither would the Rattlers.

Covering 11:44, the drought for Magazine would extend to the 1:58 mark of the third quarter when Tatum Scott finally scored to make it 31-12.

Scott would lead the Rattlers with seven points as 10 players scored in the game but none other more than the four by Landen Gilbert’s, which came in the first quarter.

Ethan Gregory finished with nine for the Dragons.

Mountainburg 47 Jr. Lady Rattlers 15

Mountainburg scored the first nine points of the game before Elizabeth Greek hit two free throws. They scored the next 10 and led 19-2 after a quarter.

It was 32-11 by halftime as Haley Reed had scored 15 points on her way to 19.

Ana Mikles cored eight points to lead the Lady Rattlers (4-12, 0-5), who also lost to Dardanelle, 41-7 on Monday.