Booneville knew they faced a major test when they traveled to Fountain Lake last Thursday; the Cobras are second in the conference and a tough team to play on their home floor, much as Jessieville was last week.

The Cobras led for large portions of the game, but the Cats caught and passed FL in the third quarter. They had to respond again after the Cobras tied it twice in the fourth quarter, but Camryn Lawson buried a three, Logan Bradley got a basket and Nate Riley canned four straight free throws down the stretch. Still they had to sweat out Joe Murphy’s three that went in and out.

The Cats (21-1, 11-0) ended up with a 53-50 win, their 20th in a row, and with it clinched at least a tie for the regular-season conference championship, believed to be their first ever. It is also a new record for wins in a season.

The LadyCats picked up a pair of wins during the week, an easy victory over Union Christian and a 56-54 decision at Fountain Lake, as Shelby Posey hit from eight to give Booneville the lead with seven seconds left and Hannah Gregory then got a steal and hit an insurance free throw. They also acquitted themselves very well in the last three quarters against league leader Lamar after being held scoreless in the first period.

Booneville celebrates Senior Night on Friday when they host Two Rivers, before going on the road to Perryville for the final conference game next Tuesday.

LadyCats 64 Union Christian 25

Booneville put it away early as Baylee Moses scored nine of the first 11 points. Brittnie Maness got the other basket and Hannah Gregory got a steal and layup before the Lady Eagles were able to score. Kasidey Thompson hit a three-pointer, with Moses getting another basket, and Thompson’s steal and basket made it 20-7 after one. Shelby Posey then scored twice to start the second quarter, then Moses responded to a Union three with one of her own. Sarah Grissom scored on a layup and then a Union player fouled Moses, then shoved her away, earning her a technical. Thompson put away two free throws and Moses then scored from 10. The junior would cash in another three-pointer and her layup gave her 21 points in the half and the LadyCats a 43-15 lead at halftime.

Moses wouldn’t score again, but Posey and Thompson picked up the slack. Each hit a three-ball in the quarter with Posey getting a basket and Grissom another. Booneville led 54-17 after three, and Posey added the first three points of the final period. Thompson then got her third three-ball, adding a layup later and Grissom finished off the scoring.

Moses put up her fourth double-double of the season with 21 points and 10 rebounds; Thompson added a career high 16 and grabbed eight boards while Posey scored 11. The LadyCats pulled down 50 rebounds in all, two short of their all-time record.

Lamar 47 LadyCats 32

Booneville couldn’t score in the first period, as Lakyn Sanders and the Lady Warriors launched themselves to a 14-0 lead. Baylee Moses finally broke through but Lamar made the lead 16 points before Kasidey Thompson drove in and hit from 12. Moses then made a steal and dropped one in from 15 and would add three more points by the end of the quarter, but the Lady Warriors led 25-9 at the break.

Shelby Posey pulled BHS within 12 at the start of the third quarter with a three and a free throw, but the Lady Warriors scored the next eight for a 20-point lead. Posey and Moses hit threes and Posey got another basket to get Booneville within 14 but Lamar expanded the lead to 40-21 after three. The LadyCats got within 15 after Lindsay Wallace got a putback and Posey dropped two more free throws, but the Lady Warriors made it 43-25 midway through the quarter. Moses led Booneville with 12 points with Posey adding 11.

Bearcats 59 Lamar 46

Logan Bradley started to assert himself early with two free throws and a layup, later adding another basket, and the Cats led 9-5 after one. They would only allow the Warriors to score six in the second quarter, as Bradley would score two more baskets, Nate Riley dropped a three-ball, and after taking a charge, Tyler Hall ended the half with a three-pointer for a 22-11 Booneville lead.

Bradley scored three baskets in a 9-3 run to open the third quarter, making it 31-15. The Cats then opened a 20-point lead after Camryn Lawson hit a three and a two and Blakley Cobb’s three made it 39-19. Drake Bacchus, who scored 20 points, tried to keep Lamar in the game by making good on consecutive three-point plays, but Bradley did the same and after two Hall layups and two Lawson free throws it was 55-39 and the Cats had the win. Bradley scored a season high 25 points with Lawson and Hall adding eight apiece.

LadyCats 56 Fountain Lake 54

Booneville countered an opening 5-0 run with two Baylee Moses baskets and a Hannah Gregory three, but FL scored the last four points of the period for an 11-7 lead. The LadyCats remained in the game because Moses hit three three-pointers in the second quarter; Gregory added two free throws but Cherokee Fields scored the last five points of the quarter and Fountain Lake led 25-18 at the break.

Lake built the lead to 10 points early in the third quarter but threes by Gregory and Brittnie Maness instantly got BHS back into the game. It became a 10-1 run after Shelby Posey hit two free throws and got a putback that got the LadyCats within 33-32. The Lady Cobras then outscored BHS 5-2 the rest of the quarter and led 38-34 after three. Moses opened the fourth quarter with a pair of free throws and after a Fields basket, Gregory fired home a three. Fountain Lake then missed four free throws in a row and after Gregory put one in, Moses added two free throws and the LadyCats finally had the lead.

FL tied it back up; Gregory hit two from the line but the Lady Cobras scored six of the next eight, eventually leading 52-48 with a minute to go. At that point Gregory hit her fourth three of the game with a Lady Cobra in her face. Presley Hamric then hit two from the line but Gregory was fouled driving in and hit both. Fields missed two from the line, setting the stage; Gregory found Posey in the corner and the junior drove in and hit from eight for a 55-54 BHS lead. Hamric then turned the ball over and fouled Gregory, who hit one of two, and Fields couldn’t get a shot away before the buzzer.

Gregory hit for 24 points with Moses scoring 19 and getting seven rebounds. Posey scored eight and grabbed nine rebounds. The difference turned out to be free throws; Booneville was 16 for 19 from the line while the Lady Cobras only hit 9 of 21.

Bearcats 53 Fountain Lake 50

A Blakley Cobb three-pointer gave Booneville an early 7-3 lead, but Colton McMullin scored five of the next six points and the Cobras had the lead. A basket each by McMullin and Joe Murphy left the Cobras on top 14-11 after one. Cobb promptly tied it up with a three-pointer but after Camryn Lawson gave BHS the lead with two free throws, Fountain Lake scored the next seven points to lead 22-16. Cobb and Nate Riley got BHS within two but a three made it 25-20, with a Cobb basket leaving the Cats behind 25-22 at halftime.

Fountain Lake retained the lead until midway of the third quarter, when Logan Bradley scored inside and Lawson and Riley hit back-to-back threes for a 35-30 Booneville lead. But Murphy got a layup and Ahman Johnson made a steal and scored to make it 35-34 after three. Lake also scored the first basket of the fourth quarter but Lawson countered that with a three-pointer. However, McMullin then hit a three for a 41-40 FL lead, but a Grant Goers layup restored the BHS advantage.

Bradley then hit a 6-footer but McMullin again cashed in from deep to tie the score; Lawson then hit a three but Johnson countered with a three-point play for 47-47. Booneville then broke a press and found Bradley alone for a layup and after Fountain Lake couldn’t score at the other end, Riley was fouled and hit two. The Cobras still weren’t done as Jordan Mungle fired in a three and FL again set up the press, but Lawson found Riley who dribbled four seconds off the clock before being fouled. The senior again hit both, but the Cobras still had time, and Murphy fired up a three at the buzzer that went off glass, then in and out.

Lawson had a season high 18 points for the Cats with Cobb adding 14; Bradley scored 11 and had eight rebounds and four assists with Riley adding nine. Four Cobras were in double figures, led by McMullin with 14, but the Cats found a way to win.