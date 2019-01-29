The Booneville Bearcats ran their winning streak to 20 last week and remain ranked third in a weekly poll of Arkansas sportswriters.

Also, for the third straight week, the Bearcats received mention in the weekly overall poll, though they received only one point in the poll.

The Bearcats are one of two Class 3A teams mentioned in the overall poll with Baptist Prep, top ranked in 3A, receiving 10 points in the poll and listed first among the others receiving votes portion of the poll.

Following is the Overall Top 10 boys high school basketball teams in Arkansas from around the state for the week ending Jan. 26. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week's rankings:

OVERALL

1. Fayetteville (11) 16-3 125 1

2. Marion (2) 14-3 105 5

3. North Little Rock (1) 17-5 99 2

4. Bryant 16-4 92 8

5. LR Mills 17-4 77 4

6. Conway 14-5 68 3

7. West Memphis 17-4 66 7

8. LR Central 14-5 52 9

9. Jonesboro 14-6 35 6

10. Bentonville 16-4 11 10

Others receiving votes: Baptist Prep 10, Lake Hamilton 6, Jonesboro Westside 6, LR Parkview 5, Booneville 1.

CLASS 3A

1. Baptist Prep (14) 20-3 75 1

2. Valley Springs 28-2 43 2

3. Booneville 21-1 33 3

4. Ashdown 17-1 24 5

5. Tuckerman 27-3 23 4

Others receiving votes: Manila 9, Harding Academy 5, West Helena 4.

Lavaca also received five points in the Class 2A boys poll, good enough for seventh place.

CLASS 2A

1. Marked Tree (13) 16-2 68 1

2. White County Central 22-6 41 3

3. England 19-4 31 2

4. Eureka Springs 25-5 28 4

5. Clarendon 14-6 16 –

Others receiving votes: Bay 8, Quitman 5, Lavaca 5, Dierks 4, Earle 3, LaFayette County 1

County Line finished just out of the poll in Class 1A.

CLASS 1A

1. Izard County (14) 30-4 70 1

2. Dermott 26-3 55 2

3. Kirby 25-5 34 3

4. Nevada 21-3 27 4

5. Calico Rock 24-6 10 5

Others receiving votes: County Line 5, Ridgefield Christian 4, Timbo 2, New School 1.

The overall girls poll saw Class 3A Charleston mentioned receiving one point.

Charleston leads the Class 3A girls poll and Danville is third in the Class 2A girls poll.

CLASS 3A

1. Charleston (8) 20-1 62 1

2. Mountain View (3) 19-3 51 2

3. Hoxie (2) 18-2 49 3

4. Valley Springs (1) 24-6 19 4

5. Lamar 19-3 9 –

Others receiving votes: Trumann 6, Riverview 5, Harding Academy 3, Fouke 3, Two Rivers 2, Rose Bud 1.

CLASS 2A

1. Bigelow (4) 22-1 48 2

2. Melbourne (5) 17-3 46 4

3. Danville (2) 22-1 43 3

4. Riverside (3) 26-4 36 1

5. Earle 15-2 23 5

Others receiving votes: Quitman 10, Marmaduke 4.