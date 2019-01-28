This week’s sports calendar is not a basketball exclusive one as track athletes will be in action at the state indoor track meet being held Friday on the campus of the University of Arkansas.

Before that there is plenty of basketball, of course, starting tonight with Booneville’s 8th grade and junior high teams hosting Paris. Games start at 5.

On Tuesday, the Bearcats will take their 20-game winning streak on the road, to Paris, for the nightcap of games that start with a JV game and the girls game. The first tip is at 5:30.

With three Conference 3A-4 games remaining, the Bearcats have already clinched no less than a share of the regular season title and win the school's first boys conference championship with a win in any of them.

Anyone wishing to listen to the games from Paris can do so via a Paris internet radio feed located at http://www.thesportsbrew.net/

Magazine has a three game set tomorrow night at home with Danville visiting for games involving junior and senior girls and senior boys with play starting at 5.

The junior high Rattlers and both Magazine seventh grade teams will wrap up their regular season on Thursday during a four game set in Scranton that also includes junior high Lady Rattlers. Play begins at 4.

Besides the lone indoor track meet of the season, February starts with a four game set in Booneville as Two Rivers visits with the junior high girls starting the night at 4:30. Both junior high teams will wrap up their regular season.

Magazine’s junior girls and senior high teams will be on the road Friday at Hackett, with the junior Lady Rattlers finishing up the regular season.