All boys and girls ages 9 to 14 are invited to participate in the local level of competition for the 2018 Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship to be held Friday, Feb. 1 at 5 p.m. at the Booneville High School Safe Room.

Participants will receive free admission to senior night of the Bearcat/Lady Cat basketball games.

The Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship is sponsored annually, with winners progressing through local, district and state competitions. International champions are announced by the K of C international headquarters based on scores from the state-level competitions.

All boys and girls 9 to 14 years old are eligible to participate and will compete in their respective age division. Last year more than 120,000 sharpshooters participated in over 3,600 local competitions.

All contestants on the local level are recognized for their participation in the event. Participants are required to have written parental consent. For entry forms or additional information contact David Fritsche at 479-675-6465 or Tim Goers.

The Knights of Columbus is an international Catholic family fraternal service organization with over 1.8 million members in 15,000 local councils. Last year, Knights donated over 70 million volunteer hours and $170 million to charitable and benevolent causes, sponsoring projects to benefit their church, councils, communities, culture of life, families, and youth.