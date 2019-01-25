Nate Riley hit four free throws in the final 20 seconds to help the Booneville Bearcats escape Fountain Lake with a 53-50 win Thursday night.

The win is the 20th in a row by the Bearcats who are now 21-1 overall and 11-0 in Conference 3A-4.

The four late singles gave Riley nine points on the night. Camryn Lawson led the way with 16 for the Bearcats and Blakley Cobb contributed 14. Logan Bradley had 11 points eight rebounds and four assists.

Colton McMillan scored 14 points and Ahman Johnson added 13 for the Cobras (18-5, 8-3).

Lady Bearcats 56 Fountain Lake 54

Shelby Posey scored the game winner with :07 to go as the Lady Bearcats won for the second time this week.

Posey scored eight points and had nine rebounds on the night.

The Lady Bearcats (5-16, 2-9) completed a sweep of the Lady Cobras with Hannah Gregory scoring 24 points and Baylee Moses accounting for 19 points and seven rebounds.

Preslee Hamric scored 21 points and Cherokee Fields added 16 for the Lady Cobras (5-18, 0-11).

Mountainburg 43 Rattlers 27

Ten Rattlers would score in the game but the most would be seven by Tatum Scott.

Magazine (5-15, 1-7 Conference 2A-4) went scoreless from the 5:42 mark of the second quarter until the 1:58 mark of the third quarter – a span of 11:44 – and the Dragons (9-11, 5-3) built a 31-10 lead.

Mountainburg’s Sean Irvan was the only player in double figures with 15 points.

Mountainburg 67 Lady Rattlers 42

A first half ending 8-0 run gave Mountainburg (9-11, 2-6) a 26-17 lead and the Lady Dragons continued to build on the lead the rest of the night.

The Lady Dragons were balnced with Rylli Hammond scoring 13 points, Maley Beasley 12, and Emily France and Annie Beasley 10 each. Maddux McDonald had nine points and 10 rebounds.

Magazine (8-13, 1-7) was led by Kiara Vasquez with 16 points and nine rebounds. Hannah Smith added 10 points. Hannah Green had four assists.