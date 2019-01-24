Regional basketball set for Perryville.

Booneville will host the Class 3A Region 2 baseball tournament May 2-4 this year the Arkansas Activities Association announced last week

Paris was awarded the softball regional tournament also to be held May 2-4.

The top four teams from each tournament will advance to their respective state tournament to be held May 9-11 at Harrison Parks & Recreation and hosted by Bergman High School.

The basketball Class 3A Region 2 tournaments will be held Feb. 20-23 in Perryville with state qualifiers playing in Osceola Feb. 26-March 2.

The finals for each class will be held at Hot Springs Convention Center March 7-9.

The Class 3A state track meet will be held April 30 at Green Forest with the Meet of Champs at Lake Hamilton on May 11, and the decathlon and heptathlon at Fayetteville on May 15 and 16.

Next season’s 3A volleyball tournament is set for Paris Oct. 29-31 with the finals for all classes set for the Hot Springs Convention Center.

In Class 2A, the West regional basketball tournament will be held in Danville Feb. 20-23.

Baseball and softball regionals will be at Harrison Parks & Recreation May 2-4 with Flippin serving as the host.

The Class 2A state track meet will be in England on April 30.

There will also be nearby basketball action in Class 1A as County Line is hosting the Class 1A Region 1 basketball tournaments Feb. 20-23 and Scranton is hosting the Class 1A Region 1 baseball and softball tournaments May 2-4.

The Class 1A qualifiers play their state basketball tournament at Izard County High School Feb. 26-March 2, and the 1A baseball and softball tournaments will be hosted by Taylor High School May 9-11. The Class 1A state track meet is at Mineral Springs on April 30.