With Logan Bradley scoring 25 points, Booneville completed a season sweep of Lamar with a 59-46 win Tuesday night.

The Bearcats (20-1, 10-0 Conference 3A-4) led 39-21 going to the fourth quarter.

Tyler Hall and Camryn Lawson both handed out eight assists as the Bearats recorded their 19th straight win.

Drake Baccus scored 20 points for the Warriors (9-13, 2-8).

Lamar 47 Lady Bearcats 32

Lamar improved to 18-3, 9-1 behind 15 points by Aspen Williams, 12 by Lakyn Sander and 11 by Macie Pelts.

The Lady Bearcats (4-16, 1-9) who were coming off a nonconference win on Monday, got 12 points and seven rebounds from Baylee Moses and 11 points form Shelby Posey.

Lavaca 51 Rattlers 33

The Rattlers (5-14, 1-6 Conference 2A-4) were down 17-3 after one quarter and trailed by at least seven the rest of the night.

Max Greb led Magazine with 15 points. Mark Miller scored 14, Jordan 12 and Andrew Wright 10 for the Golden Arrows (17-4, 8-0).

Lavaca 61 Lady Rattlers 40

Magazine (8-13, 1-6) was in front 8-7 after the first eight minutes but didn’t score again until 13.9 seconds remained in the half.

Hannah Smith scored 14 points to lead Magazine and Kylie Robinson added 10. Hannah Green had nine rebounds. Lavaca’s Avery Green scored 13 and Siearra Lamb had 12 points and Skylar Hyatt had 10 rebounds.