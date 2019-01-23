Almost no lead was safe in Hector Tuesday night.

The Magazine Lady Rattlers led by 12 at halftime only to see that evaporate and eventually trail by 13 in a 49-41 loss. The Rattlers led by 12 with less than three minutes to go only to see the Wildcats score the last 15 points of the game to win 49-46.

The Junior High Rattlers would be the only team to pick up a win during the four game set, surviving a late charge that saw a 28-20 lead with under a minute to play trimmed to 28-26. The Junior High Lady Rattlers scored only two first half points in a lopsided loss.

Hector 49 Rattlers 46

The Rattlers took a 13-point, 31-18 lead with 7:53 to play on a couple of Max Greb free throws but Greb would foul out 11 seconds later and by the 6:46 mark Caleb Profitt and Blake George had the Wildcats within 32-24.

Magazine ran the lead back to 12 on baskets by Landen Gilbert and Levi Wright, but Deatan Shipley and Treys Smedley cut it back to 36-29 by the 5:09 mark.

The Rattlers again pushed it to 13 at 42-29 on a bucket from Tatum Scott, free throws by Chase Gibson and a basket by Cam Raggio with 4:08 to play.

After Profitt scored Jesse Witt had two free throws and it was 44-31 with 3:34 left but a 3-point barrage was coming.

Smedley started it to make it 44-34 but Gibson scored to put the lead back to a dozen at 46-34 with 2:42 left.

Gunner Garrison scored and Isaac Stanek hit a 3 to make it 46-39. A Profitt basket had it to 46-41 with 1:39 to go and George hit a 3 with 1:13 left to cut it to 46-44. A 3 by Smedley gave Hector the lead.

The Rattlers took a time out with 17.8 seconds to go and out of the inbounds got a drive to the basket from Gibson but the shot wouldn’t fall and George was fouled after the rebound. He hit two free throws to make it 49-46 and a 31-point quarter for the Wildcats.

Magazine had one last possession but a 3 out to tie it was off the mark.

Greb scored 12 and Gibson 11 for the Rattlers. Magazine had trailed 14-10 with 4:51 left in the first half before Gibson finally scored his first four points to tie it. He scored four more in the early going in the third quarter as the Rattlers opened a 24-17 lead on the way to a 29-18 lead through three quarters.

Hector got 13 from Profitt and 10 from George, who combined to score 16 fourth quarter points.

Hector 49 Lady Rattlers 41

After six lead changes early the Lady Rattlers held Hector scoreless for 4:41 and built a double-digit lead.

Kylie Robinson hit a 3 with 5:36 left in the first half to make it 16-14 and Hannah Smith scored the next four points, followed by a 3 by Lauren Rayn and a basket by Kelsey Krigbaum to make it 25-14.

After Courtney Barnett hit a 3 for Hector, Hannah Green scored on a putback to make it 27-17. Officials missed a one-and-one opportunity prior to Magazine’s last possession of the half but Kiara Vasquez would scored with 2 seconds left in the half for a 29-17 lead.

After Alyssa Gilliland cut the lead to 10 early in the third quarter Kelsey Krigbaum got one of the points back at the line but the Lady Rattlers manged only a Vasquez basket the rest of the quarter.

That score made it 32-26 with 1:18 to play in the quarter but over the course of those 78 seconds Gilliland scored from inside and outside the arc to tie it and Evelyn Riley gave Hector the lead with 12 seconds left in the quarter.

Riley nor Gilliland scored in the opening half but finished with six and 15 points.

Smith, who scored 11 points to lead Magazine, tied the game at 34-34 with 7:39 to play and she hit a free throw with 5:22 left that cut a Hector lead to 38-35 but the Lady Wildcats scored the next 10 points of the game.

Magazine’s last six points came in the final 35 seconds on 3s by Krigbaum and Robinson.

Junior Rattlers 28 Hector 26

The Rattlers led 17-10 at halftime but saw that lead cut to 19-18 in the third quarter before Sam Warner scored just before the buzzer to make it 21-18.

A free throw by Dan Witt and another basket and a free throw by Warner had the lead out to 25-20 with 4:43 to play. Ashton Dromer scored, then hit a free throw 14 seconds later and it was 28-20 with 4:14 left.

It stayed that way until the final minute when Hector got scores from three different players at the 32, 27 and 13 second marks of the quarter to get within 28-26.

Warner scored 11 points to lead the Rattlers.

Hector 37 Junior Lady Rattlers 11

It was 17-2 after a quarter and Hector was up 22-2 at the intermission.

Elizabeth Greek accounted for the only Lady Rattler points in the first half and she scored again in the third quarter while the deficit grew to 30-4.

Greek finished her six point night in the final quarter.