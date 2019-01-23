The Booneville junior LadyCats, after handily beating Van Buren Northridge, faced a sterner test at Jessieville on Friday night. They made an early rally from five down but it looked as if Jessieville might sneak away with the win as they were up one and had the ball with less than a minute left.

But Heaven intervened. Literally.

Heaven Sanchez made a steal and fed Layla Byrum for a layup and a Booneville lead, then intercepted a pass and took it herself for a layup, and the Jr. LadyCats completed the season sweep of Jessieville with a 34-31 win. It was Booneville’s 10th win of the season.

Booneville’s junior boys beat Northridge as well but after taking a tough loss at Atkins, were within two with 5 minutes left at Jessieville. But the Lions then went on a rampage with a 16-0 run and won on their home floor.

The junior high teams are at Fountain Lake tomorrow.

Jr. LadyCats 37 Northridge 8

Booneville took a quick 8-0 lead with four different people scoring and after Northridge got on the board, Joleigh Tate added her second basket of the quarter and BJH led 10-5 after one. The Jr. LadyCats pitched a shutout in the second period, as they would in the fourth. This time five different players scored; Tate started it with a basket, then Brooke Turner hit a three before Hayley Roberts, Heaven Sanchez and Leigh Swint all scored for a 21-5 halftime lead.

Once again the scoring balance showed in the third quarter, with four different players getting baskets. Tate, Sanchez and Swint all scored before Vi Johnson hit a three for the RidgeRunners. That would be their last points, and Swint and Hayley Lunsford got baskets to make it 31-8 after three. Lunsford got a putback and Karmen Kent followed suit, then Kent got a feed from Madison Crosby for the last basket. Tate led with eight points, with Swint adding six.

Jr. Bearcats 38 Northridge 19

Booneville would break open a close game in the third quarter but prior to that it was a battle. The RidgeRunners had a 6-3 lead before London Lee and Brooks Herrera each got a basket for a 7-6 BJH advantage after one. Northridge tied it but Evan Escobedo dropped in a three and Herrera added a free throw. But the visitors would re-tie the contest at 12 before Randon Ray fired in a three-pointer and Lee scored a free throw for a four-point BJH lead at the break.

After a RidgeRunner free throw, Booneville broke it open with a 12-2 run. Ray would score half of those points with Escobedo adding four, and Booneville went on to lead 30-17 after three. They removed any doubt in the fourth quarter by holding Northridge to two points, while Escobedo scored twice and Mason Goers and Chase Plymale once each. Escobedo scored 13 points and Ray 11 to lead Booneville.

Atkins 45 Jr. Bearcats 32

Atkins tallied the first six points before Mason Goers put in two baskets for the Jr. Cats. But Brandon Tanner, on his way to a 24-point night, buried two three-pointers; still Booneville stayed close because Evan Escobedo had seven in the quarter, and BJH only trailed 14-11 after one. Then the Jr. Cats stormed to the lead after Rocky Ross buried two free throws and hit a layup and Goers put one in for 17-14. But then after the Red Devils scored, Tanner dropped in another three and AJH led 19-17 at the half.

Tanner also hit another bonus shot to start the second half but Goers then converted a three-point play and Brooks Herrera hit a three after an Atkins basket for 24-23. But the Red Devils scored six of the next seven, starting a 10-3 run. Goers got BJH within five by bagging a three-point play but Tanner fired in his fifth three-ball and it was 37-29 after three. The Jr. Cats only managed three fourth-quarter points, all by Goers at the start of the period, and Atkins finished it with the last eight points. Goers ended with 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Jr. LadyCats 34 Jessieville 31

Jessieville went to a quick 9-2 lead with Callie Castleberry hitting a three, but Heaven Sanchez started an 8-0 run with a layup. Joleigh Tate got the next basket and Leigh Swint the next two and after Castleberry hit two from the line. Hayley Lunsford dropped in a runner from the baseline and Booneville led 12-11 after one. Hayley Roberts then hit from 10 and later Lunsford would float in another shot and convert the three-point play, but Castleberry buried four free throws in a row and it was tied up at 17 at the break.

The Lady Lions moved ahead by four but after a Swint steal and layup, Roberts buried two free throws and Heaven Sanchez also stole the ball and scored to tie it at 23. Jessieville scored to take a 25-23 lead after three, but Roberts and Swint each hit a free throw and then Swint converted a tree-point play for 28-25. The teams swapped free throws, but Jessieville scored the next four points and took a 31-30 lead into the last minute with the ball. But Sanchez came out of a scramble with a loose ball and found Layla Byrum at the other end for a layup. The freshman then stepped in front of a pass and scored for 34-31, and for good measure she blocked a potential game-tying three.

Sanchez and Swint scored eight apiece, with Sanchez also getting five rebounds, six steals and two blocks. Lunsford and Roberts each had five and Byrum and Tate four, with Tate getting 10 rebounds.

Jessieville 48 Jr. Bearcats 30

Booneville did not get a first-quarter field goal, scoring only on four Randon Ray free throws. Meantime, the Lions were cruising and took a 14-4 lead after one. It quickly became 20-4 before Chase Plymale converted a three-point play. London Lee would hit a three at the end of the period, but BJH still trailed 24-10 at that time.

Brooks Herrera got a three-pointer to start the second half; it was answered by Jessieville, but for the rest of the period Booneville was off on a 13-3 run. Herrera would add two layups, Ray got two baskets and a free throw and Mason Goers ended the period with a layup and Booneville was within 30-26. Goers also scored the first basket of the fourth period, but then Jessieville seemed to wake up, and they tallied the next 16 points to put it out of reach. Ray had 11 points to lead Booneville and Herrera added eight.

Seventh Grade

Both seventh-grade teams registered two wins last week. The girls started their action by edging Van Buren Northridge 15-13 on Monday, having to hold on after leading 10-4 at halftime. Lexi Franklin led the way with six points, and Ryleigh Love scored five and added six rebounds and four blocks. It was easier against Magazine on Wednesday, with Booneville coming away with a 21-8 win. Love had eight points and eight rebounds; Franklin scored seven and Kylie Lunsford put in the other four to go with seven rebounds.

Dax Goff had a big game against Northridge, getting 12 points and 19 rebounds as Booneville’s boys rolled 33-20. Colter Fisher hit two threes and scored 11 points. They then beat Magazine 42-15 on Wednesday; Fisher scored 11 points and got 7 rebounds; Goff had 9 points, 8 rebounds and 6 steals, while Rylen Ray and Jonah Nguyen scored seven each.

The boys are 8-1 on the season and the girls 6-3 headed into their final action of the season, a jamboree at Hackett on Saturday.