In order to sustain a long winning streak, a team at times has to go to a place where it is tough for anyone to win and show everyone they can do it.

The Jessieville Sports Arena is such a place, and Friday night the Booneville Bearcats showed off their mettle once again.

The Cats (19-1, 9-0) held off a Jessieville comeback and beat the Lions 50-47 to take their winning streak to 18 games, which is now the longest single-season streak by any Booneville boys’ team on any level.

That came after an easy win at Atkins in which the Cats held the Red Devils scoreless in the first quarter.

The LadyCats continued their uphill battle, but dropped decisions to Atkins and Jessieville. They were within five points of the Lady Lions in the third quarter before a spurt by the home team put the game out of reach.

The teams travel to Fountain Lake tomorrow as both the Cats and LadyCats play for the season sweep of the Cobras.

Bearcats 64 Atkins 34

The Red Devils did not even come close to scoring in the first quarter while the Bearcats spread the wealth. Grant Goers scored five points in the quarter, Noah Reyes and Blakley Cobb had four each and Logan Bradley added three as BHS sprinted to a 16-0 lead after one. Reyes would add another basket before Atkins finally got on the board, but later a Camryn Lawson three-ball made the score 25-6. Cobb would get two more layups and Reyes hit from 15, and the Bearcats led 31-12 at halftime.

Atkins scored the first three points of the second half but Cobb would tally the next seven, with his three-pointer making it 38-15. That started a 15-2 run that was capped by two Bradley layups for 46-17. After AHS got a three-point play, Goers got a putback, then turned a Lawson steal into a dunk at the other end. Tyler Hall’s three put the stamp on that period, which ended 53-20. The JV players then mopped it up as Austin Hill and Blake Jones each hit threes, with Jones and Jacob Herrera also getting baskets. Jones turned his bonus ball into a four-point play for Booneville’s biggest lead (64-26).

Cobb led Booneville with 15 points, with Reyes getting 12, Bradley 11 and Goers nine. Booneville shot 58 percent for the game while limiting Atkins to 22 percent, and Lawson dealt out seven assists.

Atkins 64 LadyCats 37

Shelby Posey’s three-pointer interrupted an opening seven-point run with Pelar Handie getting all the Lady Devil points. Lindsay Wallace then scored but Atkins then went on a 17-4 run, with Hannah Gregory getting all the Booneville points. Atkins led 26-7 after one; Posey buried four straight free throws to start the second period, and eventually the LadyCats got within 15 when Baylee Moses got a putback. But Atkins would tally the next eight before Gregory buried a three to end the half; it was 40-20 Atkins at that point.

For every LadyCat bucket in the third quarter, the Lady Devils would score two. Gregory hit twice and Moses once in the period, but Atkins would take a 58-26 lead after three. Gregory would score nine of the 11 LadyCat points in the fourth quarter and took a charge for good measure, with Wallace getting the remaining basket. Gregory led BHS with 22 points.

Jessieville 57

LadyCats 32

Hannah Gregory’s three-ball gave the LadyCats an early lead but Jessieville got the next 11 points. Booneville had their chances but went 0-6 from the line before Gregory banked a bonus ball in. Jessieville led 14-6 after one but a Gregory layup and two Kasidey Thompson free throws narrowed that to four. But the Lady Lions scored the next seven, only for Booneville to tally six in a row on two Baylee Moses baskets and one by Gregory. JHS would lead 23-16 at the break.

Moses made good on a three-point play to make it 25-19 but after the teams traded points Jessieville went on a 9-0 run and would outscore the LadyCats 16-4 the rest of the quarter. A Gregory basket gotit to 43-25 after three but the LadyLions then scored nine in a row to remove any doubt. Gregory led Booneville with 14 points, 5 rebounds and seven steals while Moses scored 11 and grabbed seven rebounds.

Bearcats 50

Jessieville 47

Jessieville took a brief lead at 4-2 but Booneville scored 10 of the next 12, capped by a Grant Goers three-point play. Noah Reyes would add a layup, and Booneville led 14-11 after one. Blakley Cobb drained a three to start the second quarter, and after the Lions got within two the Cats scored the last nine, with Cobb dropping a second three-ball and getting a putback to go with a Reyes layup and two Tyler Hall free throws. BHS led 26-15 at halftime.

It was 30-20 when Cobb skied to reject a Jessieville shot and the Lions’ coach was hit with a technical for arguing that Cobb had made contact. The senior would hit one free throw and after Braxton Shifflett hit a three to get the Lions within eight, Goers hit a free throw and Reyes got another basket for 34-23. It was 36-27 going to the fourth quarter, but JHS scored seven of the first nine points of that period, with a Shifflett three making it 38-34. Booneville could convert only two of four from the line and Jarrett Davis buried a three for 40-37.

They got it to 2 points when Shifflett went up and under after a Reyes free throw and then he made a three-point play after Cobb had gotten a bonus shot to go to make it 42-40. Goers responded with a layup, but BJ Holloway made two from the line after a Booneville miss. Camryn Lawson then hit a free throw and Nate Riley added two for 49-44 but Holloway fired in a three, making it 49-47. Cobb was then sent to the line with seven seconds left but only made the second shot; Jessieville got it to halfcourt, then called time out and got the ball to Davis, whose three was just long.

Cobb had 14 points and 14 rebounds to lead Booneville with Reyes adding 13 points. Logan Bradley got seven, but Shifflett, as he had against Fountain Lake earlier in the week, almost brought the Lions all the way back, as 18 of his 25 points came in the second half.