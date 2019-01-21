Magazine starts it second pass through Conference 2A-4 this week and Booneville’s junior and senior high teams will play three times in four days.

The first of three four game nights featuring Booneville junior and senior high teams is tonight with Union Christian Academy visiting. The first tip is at 4.

Magazine’s seventh grade and junior high teams will be at Dardanelle tonight as well, with the first game starting at 4.

On Tuesday the four Booneville squads will face off against Lamar all in one night, unlike when the games were spread out over two nights in Lamar in December. The first tip is at 4.

Also on Tuesday Magazine will send its junior boys and both senior high teams to Lavaca. The first tip is at 5.

The Wednesday schedule has Magazine’s seventh grade teams hosting Paris with the girls game starting at 4.

With the annual state Beta convention set for Friday, many senior high games in the state this week will be played on Thursday.

Booneville will hit the road Thursday, visiting Fountain Lake for junior and senior high games with play beginning at 4 p.m.

Magazine is at home Thursday hosting Mountainburg’s junior girls and senior high teams. The first tip is at 5.

Booneville’s sevnth grade teams will play in a jamboree in Hackett on Saturday.