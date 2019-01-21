After receiving their first vote in the overall top 10 poll last week, the Booneville Bearcats got 10 points in votes in this week’s poll, showing up fourth among the others receiving votes portion of the poll.

In the 3A poll the Bearcats (19-1) received one first place vote and moved up one place, to third, in that poll.

Class 3A leader Baptist Prep also received votes in the overall poll but second place Valley Springs did not.

Following is the Overall Top 10 boys high school basketball teams in Arkansas from around the state for the week ending Jan. 19. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week's rankings:

OVERALL

1. Fayetteville (11) 14-3 148 1

2. North Little Rock (5) 16-4 141 2

3. Conway 13-4 99 3

4. LR Mills 16-4 90 6

5. Marion 12-3 88 4

6. Jonesboro 13-5 67 5

7. West Memphis 15-4 65 9

8. Bryant 14-4 47 –

9. LR Central 11-5 46 10

10. Bentonville 14-4 15 –

Others receiving votes: LR Parkview 14, Baptist Prep 13, Lake Hamilton, 11, Booneville 10, Dardanelle 8, Cabot 5, Dermott 5, Hot Springs 3, Jonesboro Westside 3, Dierks 3, Eureka Springs 2, Marked Tree 1.

CLASS 3A

1. Baptist Prep (15) 18-3 75 1

2. Valley Springs 26-2 44 2

3. Booneville (1) 19-1 41 4

4. Tuckerman 25-3 30 3

5. Ashdown 15-1 23 5

Others receiving votes: Manila 6, West Helena 6, Harding Academy 5, Bergman 3, Drew Central 2, Osceola 1.

Lavaca also received 8 points in the Class 2A boys poll, good enough for eighth place.

CLASS 2A

1. Marked Tree (15) 14-2 77 1

2. England 17-4 40 2

3. White County Central 20-6 38 3

4. Eureka Springs 23-5 30 4

5. Earle 11-8 18 2

Others receiving votes: Dierks (1) 12, Clarendon 11, Lavaca 8, Lafayette County 4, Quitman 4.

County Line finished just out of the poll in Class 1A.

CLASS 1A

1. Izard County (15) 26-4 79 1

2. Dermott (1) 24-3 61 2

3. Kirby 23-5 43 3

4. Nevada 19-3 29 5

5. Calico Rock 20-5 15 4

Others receiving votes: County Line 8, New School 3, Timbo 2, Ridgefield Christian 1.

The overall girls poll saw Class 2A Danville and Class 3A Charleston mentioned in the overall poll receiving 5 and 3 points, respectively, to place 14th and 16th.

Charleston leads the Class 3A girls poll and Danville is third in the Class 2A girls poll.

CLASS 3A

1. Charleston (10) 18-1 72 1

2. Mountain View (4) 17-3 63 2

3. Hoxie (2) 17-2 55 3

4. Valley Springs 22-6 16 4

5. Harding Academy 17-4 14 5

Others receiving votes: Lamar 7, Trumann 5, Atkins 3, Two Rivers 2, West Helena Central 2, Fouke 1.

CLASS 2A

1. Riverside (8) 25-3 64 2

2. Bigelow (3) 19-1 50 3

3. Danville (2) 20-1 46 3

4. Melbourne (3) 14-3 39 1

5. Earle 12-2 17 5

(tie) Quitman 18-5 17 –

Others receiving votes: Marmaduke 4.