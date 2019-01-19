The Bearcats were up 26-15 at halftime at Jessieville Friday night and led by 36-27 going to the fourth quarter but the lead was 40-37 with 4:29 to play.

It was 44-41 with 1:53 left but the Bearcats (19-1, 9-0 Conference 3A-4) would hang on to win 50-47 at Jessieville Friday night.

The Bearcats won their 18th straight behind 14 points and 14 rebounds from Blakely Cobb and 13 points from Noah Reyes.

Braxton Shifflett score 25 points to lead the Lions.

Jessieville 57 Lady Bearcats 32

The Lady Bearcats (3-15, 1-8) trailed by just seven at halftime and by eight before it got away from them over the last five minutes of the third quarter.

Hannah Gregory led the way with 14 and seven steals and Baylee Moses scored 11 points and had seven rebounds.

Rattlers 52 Western Yell County 48 (OT)

Cam Raggio hit the go-ahead basket in overtime and Landen Gilbert hit two free throws with :03 left in the extra session to put away the Wolverines.

Raggio scored 13 points and Gilbert contributed 12 but it was Case Gibson who led the way with 14 points, all scored in the second half.

The Rattlers (5-13) trailed throughout the second half before Raggio hit a free throw with 42.9 seconds to play in regulation to tie it at 46.

Aaron Gomez and Ladiz Avila both scored 12 for the Wolverines (7-15).

Lady Rattlers 59 Western Yell County 29

A 16-0 run over eight minutes gave the Lady Rattlers (8-12) an 18-point lead and they never looked back in their final non-conference game of the year.

Kiara Vasquez scored 15 points and pulled down nine rebounds; Lauren Ryan hit four 3s and scored 12 points; and Hannah Smith scored 10 points with five assists. Kylie Robinson also had nine rebounds.

Kenia Gomez scored a team high eight points for WYC (6-15).