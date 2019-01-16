The Booneville Bearcats threw a 16-0 shut out at the Akins Red Devils in the first quarter in Atkins Tuesday night on the way to a lopsided 65-34 win.

The Bearcats (18-1, 8-0 Conference 3A-4) got 15 points from Blakley Cobb, 12 from Noah Reyes and Grant Goers was a point and a rebound short of a double-double with nine of each.

Otherwise it was a rough night for South Logan County teams.

Atkins 64 Lady Bearcats 37

Hannah Gregory scored 22 points for the Lady Bearcats (3-14, 1-7) in a losing effort.

Atkins jumped to a 26-6 first quarter lead and cruised. Tori Pack led the way with 18 points and Pelar Handie added 13.

Hector 49 Rattlers 46

Hector ended the game on a 15-0 run to pull out their first Conference 2A-4 win as both teams completed their first pass through the league.

The Rattlers (4-13, 1-5) were led by Max Greb with 12 points and Chase Gibson scored 11. Caleb Profitt had 13 and Blake George 10 for the Wildcats.

Hector 49 Lady Rattlers 41

Hector got 15 points from Alyssa Gililland and another 11 from Courtney Barnett as they rallied from a 12-point halftime deficit.

The Lady Rattlers (7-12, 1-5) were led by Hannah Smith who had 11 points. Hannah Green had 10 rebounds.