Magazine was swept by Johnson County Westside in a four game set Friday night at Diamondback Arena.

The senior high Lady Rattlers were in the best shape to pull out a win on the final day of the “hybrid” schedule extended Christmas break.

The Lady Rattlers (7-11, 1-4 Conference 2A-4) were down 45-43 and had the ball before a loose ball foul call and a turnover led to a 48-45 loss.

JC Westside 48 Lady Rattlers 45

The Lady Rattlers were down 40-29 with 1:02 to play in the third quarter but Kiara Vasquez cut it to 40-31 before the quarter ended.

Vasquez, who finished with 20 points, sank a pair of free throw with 6:48 to play to make it 40-33 and a basket by Hannah Smith – who scored 14 – on an assist from Jordyn Krigbaum made it 40-35 with 6:11 remaining.

Vasquez answered a Lady Rebel score to make it 42-37 and Hannah Green put back a miss to make it 42-39 with 4:45 left.

A Kelsey Criss 3 made it a six-point game again and the teams were at a standstill for almost three minutes until Vasquez, fouled trying to put back a missed free throw by Jordyn Krigbaum, hit a pair of free throws to make it 45-41.

Westside took a time out with 59.1 seconds left but Jordyn Krigbaum stole the inbound pass and Kelsey Krigbaum scored on the home end to trim the deficit to 45-43.

Magazine got the ball back and Kelsey Krigbaum took a shot for 3 and the lead but missed. Jordyn Krigbaum tried to tie it with a rebound and shot but the ball was slapped away and Vasquez was whistled for her fifth foul trying to get it back.

Criss would miss a one-and-one on the next possession but Allyson Smith would hit a free throw and Criss would intercept a pass and score with 10 seconds to go for a 48-43 lead.

Criss scored 13 to lead the Lady Rebels.

A basket by Kelsey Krigbaum at the buzzer set the final.

Magazine had started fast, leading 18-15 after a quarter, getting 10 from Smith to match the 10 Westside got from Evy Hurt.

Managing just three points in the second quarter the Lady Rattlers fell behind and trailed the rest of the way.

JC Westside 53 Rattlers 38

The Rebels scored the first six points of the game and opened a 13-point lead before the first quarter ended but the Rattlers (4-12, 1-4) were able to cut it to five before halftime.

A Chase Gibson basket made it 17-6 through a quarter and Tatum Scott and Cam Raggio hit a free throw and a close range shot to cut it to 19-7 with 7:08 left in the first half.

Landen Gilbert had a pair of baskets and Scott scored again to make it 22-15 with 1:47 left in the half.

Westside’s Austin Bartlett missed a pair of free throws with 43.3 seconds to go in the half and both teams had possessions before the intermission but it was Gibson who scored just before the buzzer, after an offensive rebound, to make it 22-17.

Westside scored the first six points of the second half as well and would lead by as many as 15 in the third quarter.

The Rattlers started the final quarter down 13 but cut it to seven behind Max Greb, who was scoreless to through three quarters, and Gibson, who led the way with 14 points for Magazine.

A Gibson free throw with 3:35 to go had Magazine down 40-32 but Bartlett and Jusiahus Muniz pushed it back to double digits with 2:28 left.

The lead was 13 when Gibson was whistled for a foul on a Bartlett basket. An accompanying technical foul helped the Rebels push the lead back to 15.

JC Westside 51 Jr. Rattlers 32

The Rebels started with a pair of 3 pointers in a span of 16 seconds.

Baskets by Reese Nietert and Sam Warner got Magazine within 6-4 and it was a twice more a two-point game before the quarter ended with five straight points by Westside’s Jagger Phillips.

Phillips would score 15 points in the first half while the Rebels extended their lead to 31-19, and finish with 26.

A Haden Littleton field goal and free throws would be it for the Rattlers (4-8, 0-3) in the third quarter.

Warner scored six fourth quarter points to finish with 10. Ashton Droemer scored eight.

JC Westside 40 Jr. Lady Rattlers 30

Playing their first game since Dec. 21 the Lady Rattlers trailed by 10 just 19 seconds into the second half but managed to cut the Lady Rebel lead to four five minutes later, and trailed just 30-25 entering the final quarter.

Key in the surge was seventh grader Destiny Corley who scored eight points in the third quarter, including a 3 that made it 27-23 with 28 seconds to go in the quarter.

Her basket with 1 second left in the quarter had Magazine within five.

A Taylor Dickens free throw with 4:32 left kept Magazine in it, down 33-26, but the Lady Rattler points, a Corely basket, only cut Westside’s lead to 38-28.

Emma Askins’ second basket, at the buzzer, would again trim the difference to 10. Anna Michaels scored eight for the Lady Rattlers (4-8 0-3).

Shaye Rogers scored 10 points to lead nine Lady Rebel scorers.