The Magazine Lady Rattlers started the new calendar off on the right foot, picking up their first Conference 2A-4 win of the season, burying Hackett 54-33.

The Lady Rattlers won their second straight outing in the middle of a three game set with Hackett. After trailing by one at the intermission, the senior high Rattlers scored just nine second half points in a 49-28 loss.

The night began with the junior high Rattlers going scoreless in two quarters in a 52-17 loss.

Lady Rattlers 54 Hackett 33

Breaking a tie at 17 Magazine scored the last nine points of the first half and led by no less than six points the rest of the night.

The game was tied at 17 after Jordyn Krigbaum hit a 3 with 4:38 left in the half, which was Magazine’s first points since taking a 14-13 following a bizarre turn of events.

Hackett led 13-11 when Stephanie King missed a pair of free throws. Kiara Vasquez was fouled going after the rebound and, although it was Hackett’s seventh foul of the half, the ball was put into play from the baseline.

Hannah Smith was fouled on the way to the basket on the ensuing possession and, after a huddle by the officials, Vasquez went to the free throw line alone to try her one-and-one.

After Vasquez missed, Smith went to the line with the standard four opponents and two teammates. Smith hit the first one to make it 13-12, but missed the second one. She got the rebound, passed the ball to Vasquez, who scored to give Magazine a 14-13 lead.

The series drew the ire of one fan, who was asked to leave the gym.

Hackett went back in front on a basket by King and stretched it to 17-14 on still another by King before Jordyn Krigbaum’s 3 tied it.

Krigbaum missed the front of a one-and-one with the score still tied but her sister, Kelsey Krigbaum, sank three free trows after being knocked down on a 3 point try with 3:33 left in the half and it was 20-17.

Smith scored twice and Vasquez once before the half and it was 26-17.

Vasquez had 10 at the half and was on her way to a game-high 23 points. Smith finished with seven points, five assists, five rebounds and three steals.

Hackett’s Faith Thomas hit a 3 with 6:08 left in third quarter but the Lady Rattlers ran off seven more in a row with a 3 by Lauren Ryan and a pair of Vasquez baskets and the lead was 33-20.

Two more Kelsey Krigbaum free throws, baskets by Jordyn Krigbaum and Smith, and a pair of Vasquez free throws had Magazine up 43-26 through three quarters.

With 3:19 left Kelsey Krigbaum, who finished with eight points, scored to give the Lady Rattlers a 51-30 lead and the only points the rest of the way would be a 3 by Ryan.

Taylor Glass scored all seven of Hackett’s fourth quarter points and led her team with 14.

Hackett 49 Rattlers 28

Max Greb beat the first half buzzer with his second 3 of the quarter and the Rattlers climbed within 20-19.

That gave Greb 10 points in the game but he would not score the rest of the way as the Rattlers managed just nine as a team over the final two quarters.

The first of those points wouldn’t come until the final minute of the third quarter and by then the Hornets had opened a 30-19 lead.

Chase Gibson would score again just before the quarter ended and Magazine was down 33-23.

By the time Tatum Scott hit a couple of free throws with 3:47 to go Hackett had opened a 15-point lead and, after a Levi Wright 3, the Hornets scored the final nine points of the night to win by the same margin Magazine’s girls had won.

Hackett 52 Jr. Rattlers 17

Playing their first game since Dec. 21, the Junior High Rattlers were in good shape for a quarter.

Magazine led 2-0 on a basket by Ashton Droemer, the game was tied at 4-4 after Haden Littleton scored, and it was a 10-7 game after a 3 by Dan Witt with 23 seconds left in the opening quarter.

But that would be Magazine’s last points until the third quarter.

Hackett used a pair of free throws to lead by five after the first quarter and built a 26-7 lead by halftime.

Witt hit a pair of third quarter 3s, the later one becoming a four-point play and the Rattlers were down 30-16 but Hackett scored the next 10 points before a Brendan Young free throw.

Young’s free throw would be Magazine’s last points and Hackett scored 12 more without an answer.

Witt’s 10 points led the Rattlers.