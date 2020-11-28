While Dr. Kenneth Rosenberg and Norman Ornstein imply in their recent column that psychiatrists should diagnose the president and then oust him, President Donald Trump’s behavior is visible to everyone ("Trump history and behavior suggest destructive mental processes that put America at risk," Nov. 20, 2020, USATODAY.com). The public does not need a psychiatrist’s opinion to reach their own conclusions about his behavior.

More people voted in this election than in America’s entire history. The public has had its say: President-elect Joe Biden’s margin of victory was more than 6 million votes, and on Jan. 20, he will take office. Between now and Jan. 20, Congress and other elected and appointed representatives have a responsibility to the Constitution to not allow it to be subverted. If American democracy works correctly, those elected officials will be held accountable as well.

The Goldwater Rule, as it applies to the members of the American Psychiatric Association, is meant to protect the dignity of the patients we serve by ensuring that the label of mental illness is not bandied about as a weapon in the political arena. Diagnosing any political figure without knowing them as a patient cheapens the science and sets a dangerous precedent for stigmatizing practices moving forward.

It is up to the American people to let their politicians know how they feel about the behavior of the president and not to psychiatrists to influence who should and should not remain in power absent an authorized request for medical evaluation.

Saul Levin, M.D., M.P.A., is CEO and medical director of the American Psychiatric Association in Washington, D.C.