You will read this, if you choose to, in the hours before your Thanksgiving meal. It’s a holiday with a special resonance in our family, not because we are scattered across the country, rarely able to gather, but because we are not: Blessed we are, my wife and I, that never have our two adult spawn and the grands (until college) lived more than 20 minutes from us. (The spawn may have a different view.) So getting together, all of us, in any season has never seemed even remotely remarkable. All the more reason, then, for us to pause before the first course to reflect on that for which we are grateful.

One man’s partial list:

— That both kids and their spouses, all four of them well past being kids, are gainfully, happily employed, worried not for their next meal nor house (or rental) payment but who assist with donations those who are so concerned;

— That the two collegiate grands are performing beautifully in the classroom and have reconciled themselves to the limits a pandemic has imposed on what ought to be among the most glorious days of their years;

— That our 8 year-old grandson’s favorite destination with granddad is the bookstore, and that his favorite sport (swimming) is not likely to damage the brain he is so assiduously nurturing;

— That our son cares enough for us that, days before the feast, he called not once but twice to make certain that my wife and I, in that age bracket most vulnerable to Covid-19’s worst complications, felt comfortable enough to join his and his sister’s families for the traditional turkey day feast (with the aforementioned, medically recommended maximum of ten souls present);

— That the four of those 10 souls who contracted the virus months ago (in spring and late summer) all have been declared fully recovered, with (thus far) no evident lasting damage, and that all were chastened by the experience;

— That there appears to be within sight a reliable vaccine against the coronavirus, offering some significant hope of bringing the plague to an end;

— That we all have health insurance, good policies, which came in handy twice since the previous Thanksgiving;

— That modern medicine made it possible to surgically repair a detached retina (mine) in a matter of hours, at a moment’s notice and with no overnight hospitalization, and (see above) with minimal out-of-pocket expense;

— That a different doctor sternly directed one of us to stop ignoring that nagging pain in the right lower abdominal quadrant and go directly, and he meant directly, to the emergency room (out-of-pocket expense still under negotiation);

— That the state reviewed my 2019 tax return (filed, as always, under extension) and wanted only another $140.00;

— That our long-lived washer and drier have survived another year, we being mindful that whatever eventually replaces them will be inferior;

— That my friends have stopped ribbing me about the dent in my car that I seem to be too busy, or too cheap, to have repaired;

— That not once in the past calendar year has my wife appeared at my office armed with a dustpan and garbage bags;

— That Thanksgiving protocol does not demand that I partake of green bean casserole;

— That Arkansas still has honest newspapers, such as the one you are reading, that are doing their very best against formidable odds to inform their readers;

— That there are still citizens capable of critical thinking who are interested enough in their city, county, state, nation and world to read an honest newspaper, or tune in to an honest television or radio broadcast;

— That my ballot was not diverted or otherwise negated by a voting machine made in Venezuela, or maybe Cuba, or perhaps Hungary or Russia or China or the Bahamas, at the direction of a dictator who died seven years ago;

— That if there was to be a presidential transition, that it is at last underway;

— That the next U.S. Secretary of State is likely to be not a myopic nor a political hack but a man who believes of his country: "We are not the leader of first choice because we’re always right, or because we’re universally liked, or because we can dictate outcomes. It’s because we strive to the best of our ability to align our actions with our principles, and because American leadership has a unique ability to mobilize others and to make a difference."

— That I live in the United States;

— That the end of 2020 is in sight, and that 2021 cannot but be a better year for us all.

Happy Thanksgiving!

Steve Barnes is host of "Arkansas Week" on Arkansas PBS.