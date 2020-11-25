Columns share an author’s personal perspective.

Give thanks for the doctors, nurses, paramedics, medical and hospital staff during this pandemic. Non-stop duty keeps healthcare heroes from their own families. Remember that as COVID-19 infections are spiking again. Where would we be without them?



Let’s do our part. Small Thanksgiving turkeys are in since large holiday gatherings are out. Research shows many new infections are spread by asymptomatic folks during informal, indoor gatherings. Therefore, fewer homes will be featuring a 25-pound bird with all the trimmings for lots of hungry guests.



In Norman Rockwell’s famous painting, the abundant feast symbolizes a freedom from want. But now the real want is to be with each other. Disappointment is keen as everyone craves the power of touch and to see loved ones in person again.



And we will.



There are hopeful reports from vaccine trials by Pfizer, Moderna and Oxford University/AstraZeneca. The rollout is aimed toward the year’s end to Spring 2021, depending on the biotech.



We’ll get there. Meanwhile, let’s pull together.



Make mental health a priority during this “new normal.” The CDC reported that 40% of adults surveyed struggled with anxiety and depression (31%), trauma/stressor-related disorder symptoms (26%), new or increased substance abuse (13%), and suicidal ideation (11%).



One only has to be part of a family of four, all Zooming from home, to fit into one of those categories. Feelings of confusion and isolation are common among kids, the elderly, and those who live with disabilities. The TV blares anger and dissent. Not helpful.



This Thanksgiving let us cocoon and count our blessings. Healthcare workers are front and center in our gratitude.



Grouse all you want about limited social interaction, but what about them?



Long shifts tending to COVID patients who need extra monitoring. Workers wolfing down food because it’s all hands on deck all the time. Virus exposure is constant. What about their own loved ones?



Back in March, I underwent lung surgery as a COVID influx began at the hospital. The ward was noisy and the staff rushed around. I saw the fear in the nurse’s eyes whenever she entered my room.



Despite excruciating pain from surgery, I was asked to go home because it was safer to be far away from a COVID environment.



At least I could go home.



Not like the healthcare workers who return day after day to fight a relentless virus.

Here I am in safety with my immediate family for Thanksgiving. Unlike hospital staff, I don’t worry about endangering my children with an after-work hug. I am not witnessing people who can’t breathe, dealing with the sorrow of families who can’t see them or knowing patients who might not make it.



How galling it is for those on the front lines to see people dismiss wearing a mask, which is both effective and a simple act of kindness.



This Thanksgiving, meditate on your blessings. There are 12.3 million COVID-19 cases, and the death toll has reached more than 257,000 in the U.S. Let gratitude fill our hearts for our healthcare heroes.

