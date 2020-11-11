Gov. Asa Hutchinson has had to perform a balancing act as a pragmatic, business-focused governor working with some of his more conservative legislators in a state with increasing Trumpian leanings. That balancing act became a little easier and a little harder last week.

It became easier for Hutchinson when former Vice President Biden was elected president, or more accurately presumably will be once the process plays out.

Biden’s election means Hutchinson after Jan. 20 will be able to practice standard politics.

Whether you like him or dislike him, President Trump is unconventional and sometimes makes Republicans like Hutchinson uncomfortable. Hutchinson soon won’t have to answer questions about Trump’s latest tweet or contend with a president from his own party who doesn’t have the same outlook on the COVID-19 pandemic. It cannot have been easy for a Republican governor to mandate mask wearing while a Republican president made a point of not wearing his.

Biden is a conventional Democrat, so for Republican governors the playbook was written long ago: Oppose him when it’s advantageous, but temper your remarks because you’ll need his help later. It’s not always easy, but it’s much less awkward than responding to Trump’s comments. Also, you don’t have to do it as often.

Hutchinson’s balancing act will be even easier if Republicans maintain their Senate majority. Democrats must win runoffs in two Senate races in Georgia to achieve a 50-50 split so Vice President-elect Kamala Harris could cast the tiebreaking vote and give them the majority. That formerly red state apparently voted for Biden by a razor-thin margin, but the runoffs will depend on turnout. I would bet on Republicans winning at least one and probably both races.

If that happens, the result will be more Washington gridlock, for which, again, there’s already a playbook written. Little will be accomplished, which governors can deal with. And, again, no more Trump tweets.

On the other hand, Hutchinson’s balancing act became a little more difficult this past week when the Arkansas Senate elected Sen. Jimmy Hickey, R-Texarkana, as its president pro tempore, the most powerful position. Hickey’s election Friday was a formality; his actual election occurred earlier this year.

Hickey is replacing Sen. Jim Hendren, R-Gravette, whose term as president pro tempore is ending. Hendren is the governor’s close ally and also his like-minded nephew, which certainly made Hutchinson’s balancing act easier.

Hickey was elected by his fellow senators while saying the Senate should assert more independence from the governor. He’ll work with Hutchinson just fine, but he’s not as much of an ally and isn’t a like-minded nephew.

Hutchinson has sought to govern as a pragmatist since his election in 2014. He’s kept his party’s more conservative members in the fold, or at least outnumbered, while he’s pursued his goals of cutting taxes, making Arkansas more business-friendly, and marketing the state to outsiders.

Doing so has required him to perform many balancing acts, actually. For example, he made it easier for Republicans to support the state’s Obamacare-financed Medicaid expansion program by adding a work requirement, which was later disallowed by a court decision. That program provides health insurance to a quarter million Arkansans, and the billions of dollars coming into Arkansas through it made it easier for Hutchinson to both balance the state’s budget and cut taxes.

His response to the COVID-19 pandemic has also been a balancing act of protecting public health without shutting down the economy, and of getting cussedly independent Arkansans to change their behavior without infringing too much on their civil liberties.

This upcoming regular legislative session will be his last. Legislators will be looking ahead to the next governor, so his power will be diminished. Meanwhile, he’s still dealing with the pandemic.

He’ll begin the session with a less ambitious agenda than he had in the previous one in 2019, but he’ll still want to get things done before riding off into the sunset.

It will be harder with a more independent Senate president pro tempore and a more independent Senate and House. But at least when the next president tweets, he won’t have to balance his response so much.

Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.