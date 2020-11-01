It was a beautiful day in May of 2015 when I proudly watched my daughter, Grace, walk across the stage to receive her bachelor’s degree from the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith. UAFS gave Grace the opportunity to attend a four-year, fully accredited university and start her career right here in her hometown.

Did you know that nearly 25% of graduating seniors in the county choose UAFS? About 40% of the student population are residents of Sebastian County and almost 90% of graduating students find employment within six months of their degree completion.

By supporting UAFS, we are supporting our local young people and our entire region. Join me in voting yes for UAFS on Nov. 3.