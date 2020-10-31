To be or not to be … in favor of the 0.25% sales tax extensions for UA Fort Smith? That is the question. As voters in Sebastian County are heading to the polls, this question has become more front-of-mind for me as I attempt to wade through all of the information, as well as misinformation, that is prominently available. While I don’t feel adequately qualified to talk on this topic with regards to its academic implications, as I am not in education myself, I do feel at least mildly qualified to discuss the issue on the grounds of being a life-long resident of Sebastian County and an advocate to our regional workforce.

Any time a tax is being discussed, it should be taken seriously and considered in perpetuity. "No taxation without representation" is one of the most classic American credos. The University of Arkansas - Fort Smith has a 0.25% sales tax extension on the ballot, so the question naturally arises, "does this taxation come with representation?"

Over one-third of the students enrolled in UA Fort Smith are Sebastian County residents and a majority of students are from the Fort Smith metro. The University employs over 1,400 persons in our area. The courses offered through UA Fort Smith are both broadly applicable and reflective of the needs of River Valley businesses. One of the University’s first master’s degree programs that is being offered is in healthcare administration. An offering that was developed in close collaboration with the needs of our regional healthcare providers. The university didn’t opt to roll out some quasi-ivy-league offering that holds little-to-no real world applicability. Instead, it was determined based on the needs of regional industry. That’s what we should expect out of our university. To make decisions based on what is best, not for ego of the university, but for our community.

The university is actively engaged in the development of our region’s high school students through the Western Arkansas Technical Center program. WATC is a program that focuses on preparing high school juniors and seniors for career paths to help fast-track students’ careers into quality careers with businesses in our area. The university is also a strong supporter of the new Peak Innovation Center, our region’s very own Career and Technology Center, which is made possible by the recent millage increase passed by the voters. It is expected to open its doors this fall. The initial offerings of Peak, administered through a partnership with UA Fort Smith, will be 1) Advanced Manufacturing, with pathways in Computer Integrated Machining, Automation/ Robotics, and Electronics Technology 2) Healthcare Sciences, with pathways in Practical Nursing and Emergency Medical Response, 3) Information Technology, with pathways Network Engineering Technology and Unmanned Aerial Systems. The programming for these courses will be taught by UA Fort Smith staff through the WATC program and will allow for concurrent credit for high school students, meaning it qualifies towards a college degree as well as towards high school curriculum hours.

Another question voters may be weighing is, "does the university carry its own weight? Does it support its own cause? Or is it a leech on our tax dollars?"

In response to this fair and responsible concern, it is worth remembering that this 0.25% renewal tax is a sales tax, and that this tax is also collected from many out-of-county residents and visitors.

"During 2019, more than 89,000 people attended over 400 university events, including conferences, expos, athletic events and tournaments, youth sports camps, commencement ceremonies, and artistic performances, including gallery shows, dramatic performances, and musical productions," states a report conducted by the Arkansas Economic Development Institute. "Spending by residents who reside outside Sebastian County is particularly noteworthy, as their economic contribution in hotel stays, food and beverage consumption, and other spending directly supports both large and small businesses in the River Valley. These visitors spent approximately $1.1 million in Sebastian County in 2019 alone."

In this case, I would say the university actively supports its own cause.

The topic of universities across America has become a polarizing one, with some critics feeling that they do a poor job of preparing students for the future, some feeling that they have become morally bankrupt, some feeling that they have just become down right greedy — an accusation that has some merit based on current levels of student debt in the U.S. And while many colleges may well-deserve to stand trial for their actions, our college doesn’t seem to be among them. The evidence I’ve seen supports a track record of good-faith that is reflected by way of their course offerings, their extensive community partnerships, their support of the Fort Smith (and regional) Public School systems, and their overall community-first mindset. These accusations seem to carry no weight with our university.

Thankfully, this vote isn’t intended to place the whole of the American university system on trial. This vote is solely based on the merits of our university. And while it has certainly grown to become much more than a community college, it still very much appears to be our community’s college. A wise man once said, "you get what you pay for." With the University of Arkansas - Fort Smith, I can’t help but feel like we might be getting a little more than we’re paying for.

Miles Crawford has over 13 years experience in the staffing industry. He can be reached at MCrawford@tracstaffing.com.