Citizens Against Unfair Taxes opposes extension of the UAFS .25% tax. We support UAFS and UAFS receiving funding from State revenues but it’s time for the State to step up. The tax was intended as a temporary tax, rather than what will effectively become a permanent tax if voters approve ten more years. It was enacted to help the transition and growth of UAFS from Westark Community College. The citizens of Sebastian County have met this obligation. The local sales tax has been in existence for 19 years and has generated at least $75 million in revenue and perhaps more than even $100 million.

Citizens Against Unfair Taxes invited Friends of UAFS to publicly debate the issue so that the public could be fully informed at the ballot box. That invitation was declined, with the Committee’s Co-Chairman Michael Barr stating that "our committee nor anyone affiliated with our campaign will be participating in a public forum." Don’t citizens have the right to know where our money has been spent and where it will be spent in the future? Local sales taxes are not in place at other UA System Universities. For example, there is no local sales tax that supports UA-Fayetteville, UA-Pine Bluff, or UALR. It is unfair for the state to continue to push the burden of supporting UAFS on Sebastian County taxpayers. The citizens of Sebastian County have met their obligation and will continue to see that UAFS prospers through state funding.

Fort Smith and Sebastian County taxpayers are already taxed to death through sewer, sanitation, and millage increases in recent months and years.

It is for these reasons that I am asking Sebastian County taxpayers to vote no on extending the UAFS tax.