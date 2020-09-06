It's hard to figure. Either the great "highway of information" has simply bypassed some areas of the country, else some of the nation’s popular news sources have installed sophisticated algorithms that kick aside any happenings or events offensive or uncomfortable to the targeted clientele. (We do hesitate to list ulterior motivation for such an "irreproachable" profession.)

Yet fancy this: Rep. Omar IIlian (D-MN) sloughs off the horror of 9/11 with a callous "some men did something" and recently a letter to this page referred to the months-long rioting, pillaging and plundering taking place in Portland as a "few people on the street." We can't imagine that kind of cluelessness, or the callousness of it. If indeed information of the carnage that began in Minnesota and metastasized across the great population centers of the United States: Seattle, New York, Chicago and Portland, 'otherwheres and anywheres sympathetic governments permitting them to operate is filtering through to a cognizant mind. There's even the witness of a several million dollar defense fund set up by certain celebrities and other sympathizers to provide legal assistance to people who destroy or "liberate" other peoples’ property. So yes, there's ample evidence and information to indicate that what is taking place in Portland is probably a bit more than "a few men out for an evening stroll." On the other hand, not one mention of the nations painful "streets" at the recent Democratic National Convention. Maybe "real" is only theoretical, that reality itself exists on a sliding scale; that reality is whatever we say it is, whatever fits the momentary need. Whatever it is that works to the interest of the person or the politic.