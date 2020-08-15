There’s been a lot of debate lately about whether we should vote in person or absentee.

Some people are concerned about visiting the polling sites on general election day Nov. 3 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Others are concerned that using absentee ballots may pose problems with accurate counts. Regardless of how we cast our ballots, the most important matter is that we vote.

I haven’t voted by absentee ballot in many years. I believe it was back in college when I was out of town but wanted to vote in our local election at home.

My late husband used to vote absentee because he became ill and couldn’t stand for long periods of time such as at the polling sites. My late father in law also voted absentee when he became disabled. v

I don’t remember much about whether my parents voted, but they kept up with the news of the day. I remember my folks discussing the Civil Rights movement, watching coverage of local, state, national and world events on TV and deciding whether it would be safe for me and my sister to go to school after integration.

So many important issues were decided by people in power, many of whom were elected into office.

Recently, I had a conversation with an older woman who wanted me to write about how bad some of the neighborhoods were in Pine Bluff. As an example, she pointed to an old run down house sitting empty for years right across the street from her home.

I tried to explain that getting neighborhoods fixed would take more than writing about it on the editorial page. On hindsight, I should have urged her to make her requests known to her local or state elected officials to see what they could do. After all, someone voted for them.

Voting was so important to my husband’s family and the neighbors where he grew up. People like his Uncle Jimmy would stop by or call to see if everyone had voted on election day. If not, they’d offer you a ride before the polls closed. There was an urgency in their attitudes.

Some grassroots organizations would even send cards in the mail showing which candidates they believed would be best for low to moderate income families. Some voters relied on those cards while others depended on the endorsements in the newspapers.

One reason I’ve always enjoyed going to the polls on election day is seeing friends, neighbors as well as those long time poll workers like Evelyn Blunt and Melba Lee, who usually worked at our location.

No matter whether you’re interested in voting for your favorite candidate in the presidential race or state and local contests, there are options to stay safe while voting this year.

On Aug. 7, Gov. Asa Hutchinson issued an executive order allowing people to vote absentee if they are concerned that voting in person may be a risk to their health or the health of others because of COVID-19.

Executive Order 20-44 also allows election officials to start processing the absentee ballots a week earlier than usual to allow for an expected increase in the number of absentee voters. While they won’t be allowed to count ballots early, election officials will be able to start processing the registration information from the outer envelopes of absentee ballots, according to a news release.

The Jefferson County Clerk’s Office recently issued a news release about absentee ballots and other election-related dates.

If you want to vote by mail, absentee ballot applications are available at the county clerk’s office at the Jefferson County Courthouse from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Voters may also download an application from the website at www.jeffersoncountyar.gov/county-clerk .

The last day to request an absentee ballot is Tuesday, Oct. 27. The completed absentee ballot application can be mailed, faxed, or scanned and emailed to the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office. The mailing address is: Shawndra Taggart, Jefferson County Clerk, 101 W. Barraque St., Suite 101, Pine Bluff, AR 71601. The fax number is 870-541-5324. The email address is jeffersonclerk@arkansasclerks.com. Residents have until Monday, Oct. 5, to register to vote in the Nov. 3 election.

Other important dates regarding the election include:

Oct. 19 — First day of early voting at the courthouse (8 a.m. to 6 p.m.);

Oct. 30 — Last day to transfer voter into Jefferson County;

Nov. 2 — Last day for early voting (8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.);

Nov. 3 — Election day (7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at polling locations.) Details: Jefferson County Clerk’s Office, 870-541-5322.

—- Sandra Hope is the editorial assistant and former city editor at The Commercial