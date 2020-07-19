The month of July has shown just how social contracts with our neighbors are broken.

In the first week of the month, we heard fireworks being set off into the wee hours of the morning several days before and after Independence Day. Most people have a very high tolerance for people setting off fireworks in city neighborhoods on July 4th. But firing a professional-grade cannon at 12:30 a.m. on a Wednesday is a different matter. It’s disrespectful to your neighbors who are asleep or have to get up early to work on Thursday.

That is one of the reasons Fort Smith has an ordinance against firing off fireworks within city limits. If people were respectful of their neighbors and limited their fireworks displays to the Fourth of July, it wouldn’t be needed.

It’s also disrespectful to not wear a face mask when in public during a raging pandemic that affects your respiratory system.

Countless experts (real ones, not somebody posting memes on Facebook or rants on YouTube) have said that’s a vital way to fight COVID-19 and allow us to get the nation closer to normal. Other nations have the disease under control thanks to a vast majority of their citizens wearing masks. Even President Trump wore one recently. Yet instead of doing right by our neighbors and donning one, many people have become apoplectic about it. They scream of "individual liberty" and "FREEDOM!"

But would they celebrate individual liberty if somebody was launching a 150-decibel aerial repeater that lit up the sky over their house at 2 a.m.? Why is your freedom to not wear a mask and to potentially be an asymptomatic spreader of a disease that’s killed more than 130,000 Americans more important than mine to ignite $500 worth of fireworks while you’re sleeping?

If somebody said "You can’t tell me I can’t run my leaf blower at 3 in the morning - this is America!" they would be laughed out of the room. Yet for a much more important situation — stopping COVID-19 — that line of thinking was repeated by many during public comments in front of the Fort Smith Board of Directors.

"Treat others as you want to be treated" is a simple rule, but one we ignore far too often. So, please respect your neighbor by not setting off window-rattling fireworks when your neighbors are sleeping. Don’t expose your neighbors to your aerosolized respiratory droplets by wearing a mask.

And, for heaven’s sake, don’t fire up the leaf blower at 3 a.m.

Scott Faldon is a lifelong Fort Smithian who prefers sleeping through the night.