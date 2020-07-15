Last Sunday, Representative Charlene Fite provided a description of the redistricting process in Arkansas in the Press Argus-Courier. However, it left out a critical piece of information — this fall, Arkansas voters will be given the opportunity to amend the Arkansas constitution and reclaim the redistricting process from politicians. As Rep. Fite described, currently, politicians draw the lines. The Arkansas General Assembly draws the lines for the United States House of Representative districts and the Governor, Attorney General, and Secretary of State draw the lines for the Arkansas State General Assembly.

Now, currently, every person drawing political lines is an elected official and a member of a political party. There is a conflict of interest inherent in letting the politicians choose their voters. Voters should choose their politicians — a choice voters will be able to make this November. The proposed amendment would create an independent commission whereby three Republicans, three Democrats, and three Independents would draw the lines for both federal and state districts. This model has proven to limit the influence of lobbyists and entrenched special interests.

I can speak personally as to why this independent commission is so necessary. I am running for the Arkansas State House of Representatives in District 80. I’m a retired nurse and co-founder of Circle of Life Hospice. I’m not your typical politician, so I was surprised to see the shenanigans up close. The geographic bounds of my district stretch across the Ozark National Forest across two counties, but include only one whole city. The splintering of constituents may serve politicians, but they don’t serve communities. Even my neighbors across the creek can’t vote for me. I am running to serve you. I humbly ask for your vote, and I ask you to vote in favor of the ballot initiative that restores redistricting rights to Arkansas voters.

Files’ column also ran in the Times Record on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.