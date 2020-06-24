Neither he nor she not anyone, really can know with any certainty

exactly where he and she acquired the bug, or from whom, or what. It is fair to

guess, though, that whomever got it first, he or she, gave it to the other: a little

kissy-face, possibly, or a simple hug. Just a bite of the other’s cheeseburger? A

shared margarita, one straw?

This we know: He (there will be no names here, at their request) was

wretchedly ill for days. Rampaging fever, chills, cough. Nausea, though after the

first couple days there was nothing much on his stomach to expel save foul fluids;

not only had his appetite vanished but his sense of smell, and when family or

friends dared bring him even thin soup he couldn’t taste it, not even after they

added enough salt to cure a whole hog and enough pepper to season its rind.

Ghastly dreams from what little sleep was his. It went on for days.

Hers was the milder case. Only one degree of fever, usually. Shallow

cough. Headache. Weariness, inertia, inability to concentrate. And significant,

though somehow not complete, sensory deprivation at palate and schnoz.

Both were wise enough to be tested at the earliest signals. Both were smart

enough to avoid any self-medicating (neither was stupid enough to inject or ingest

bleach or pine oil, or swallow an ultra-violent bulb, or any of the "miracle" drugs

touted by you-know-who). But one of them, a recent cum laude university

graduate at that, had been foolhardy enough to leave Arkansas to join some friends

for a few days on the fabled sugar sand beaches of sunny Pensacola. A little tan,

several thousand peers (less than socially distanced, judging from pictures and

personal account), a few icy Coronas, and just maybe coronavirus.

And because both were young (under 25), well-nourished and in superb

physical condition with no underlying morbidities, and because both had access to

skilled medical care, and because both had loving kin and compadres to see to

them, and because both of them were just plain lucky because of all that, both

were formally declared "recovered" by their doctors. And so both were able to

leave their respective domiciles last week for the first time in nearly three weeks.

So the both of them joined the ranks of the approximately 11,000 Arkansans

who, at this writing, also have been cleared of Covid-19 by competent clinical

authorities. The risk to all of them of a second infection is not certain, the doctors

say; the precise value of coronavirus antibodies is not yet established although it

seems to vary among individuals. But they are not among the 230 or so in our

state (thus far) whose funerals have been truncated by the microbe that claimed

their lives.

Monday evening the Arkansas Department of Health reported an

aggregate total of more than 16,000 Covid diagnoses since the pandemic reached

our borders and the number grows in the hundreds every day. Yes, the vast

majority of the infected do recover, survive. But the cost to them is substantial in

lost time, lost income and possibly shorter life spans; the virus can do lasting

damage to vital organs and otherwise impair normal function. The cost to health

insurance companies, whose actuaries are studying the invoices and calculating

their impact on future premiums; and to state and federal governments through

Medicaid and Medicare payments for treatment is enormous. Hospital care is

expensive, and intensive care horrendously so.

Now we are reopening the economy in Arkansas and much of the nation it

never completely shut down and enterprises that were not deemed "essential"

early on are returning to something in the neighborhood of normal. Consumer

economic confidence is lagging even as some consumers are frightfully confident

that the crisis has past, or that it was exaggerated, or that it never truly existed --

was myth, or fake news, or a power grab by the "deep state." And there they are,

maskless in what we’ve learned to call congregate settings: restaurants, shopping

malls, churches. Political rallies.

Easter has come and gone and spring, too, so now it’s summer and the virus

that would "magically disappear" is still here, still in Arkansas, its curve not

flattened, a vaccine to prevent it not in sight and a cure for it a fantasy.

The two survivors in mention, both: Even at the height of their misery they

were mature enough to not blame Florida, nor (necessarily) Florida politicians, nor

Florida beach bars.