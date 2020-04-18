Arkansas state legislators last week could have made absentee voting easier during this year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Arkansas state legislators last week could have made absentee voting easier during this year of the COVID-19 pandemic, but they instead decided to let the governor make the call. Let’s hope they act more proactively on this and other issues when they meet next year.

The issue was an amendment that would have allowed Arkansans to vote absentee for any reason the rest of 2020. Under current law, they must certify, or be guilty of perjury, that they’ll be “unavoidably absent” or otherwise offer one of several other reasons to vote absentee. One is “illness,” but none are “trying to follow federal guidelines and avoid a virus that’s shut down the country.”

It will not surprise you that politics played a big part in the amendment’s failure. The idea for no-excuse absentee voting had some bipartisan support when this year’s fiscal session began. But the amendment was presented to the Joint Budget Committee by Sen. Joyce Elliott, D-Little Rock, an outspoken Democrat in a mostly Republican Legislature who is running for Congress against Republican Rep. French Hill. It never had a chance with her in the lead. Moreover, President Trump recently criticized mail-in balloting in general. He and others say it’s open to fraud and gives an advantage to Democrats.

The overwhelming defeat of Elliott’s amendment helped kill a similar one by Rep. Jim Dotson, R-Bentonville. After her amendment failed and he was made aware of a flaw in his own amendment, he withdrew his.

Another reason legislators voted against the amendment was because they are meeting in a fiscal session where the focus is on dollars and cents, not policy. Policy is better debated during the much longer regular session next year, though it often sneaks into fiscal sessions. The amendment would have been attached to a funding bill for the secretary of state’s office.

Finally, legislators reasoned that Gov. Asa Hutchinson can just take care of it if necessary. He’s already waived the certification requirement so that people could vote absentee for any reason during the runoff elections March 31. He’s made clear he will do so again if needed in November.

Letting the governor handle it is the easiest way to do things. Unfortunately, the downside is that it lets him do by executive edict what should be done by the legislative process. Governors are supposed to enforce the law, not waive it.

Moreover, this approach presupposes that by November we’ll be in one of two situations: still in a state of emergency where the governor has enormous power, or back to normal.

But what if we’re somewhere in between – not in an “emergency” but still in a challenging situation? Should the governor have the power to waive the law then? Or should we make wary citizens vote in person and let them wear masks because they don’t want to lie and commit perjury on the absentee voting form?

We’ll have an election this November, and common sense probably will prevail, one way or the other.

Then legislators will meet next January for their big regular session, which could be eventful. As Dotson told me, it will be a first chance to do a “deep dive” into many reforms. Those discussions, in fact, will last for years.

“Prior to 9-11,” he told me, “we never really thought about people when they hijacked planes using them as missiles. We had to change the way we thought about how that type of thing was done in moving forward.”

The coronavirus will require us to make other changes, he said. We’ll have to consider how to use technology and other tools so government and the economy can function during those times when we can’t gather together.

That includes election law, which won’t be changed this year but can be ignored if necessary. It’s not the best way, but, this year, it’s the way we’re going to have.

Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.