In today’s world, where politics is often more tribal combat than mutual support, it is unusual to cheer the other side. Yet, as I read the Times Record this morning, I was struck by the great job that Gov. Asa Hutchinson is doing for the state as we are faced with the coronavirus pandemic.

First of all, he is giving frequent and factual updates of the virus' effect in the state and what we are doing about it. This includes reports on how the virus is spreading, casino closures, speeding up enrollment for unemployment insurance to minimize the financial harm to families caused by the virus, and warning us all to not engage in "panic buying" that disrupts the supply chain. Frequent information and positive action are a great antidote to panic.

Additionally, the governor and his staff deliver these messages with a calm and factual demeanor. Perhaps most important is that he conveys the message that it is vitally important that we remember we are all Americans, Arkansans and family, and we must face the crisis together. By doing so, we will emerge intact and strong. This is not the norm in a lot of other states or at the level of the federal government. So kudos to Gov. Hutchinson on leadership in handling of this crisis!