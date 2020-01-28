Bear with me while I wax philosophical this week. Our title is from a famous essay by Francis Bacon. We will return to Sir Francis after we lay some groundwork.

Except when we consider things divine, beauty is largely a matter of subjectivity. (We limit our discussion here to female faces.) “Beauty is in the eye of the beholder,” it has been well stated, for there are various factors that affect our perception of it.

Our experiences necessarily influence our judgment regarding beauty. When I look at my wife, I see 46 years of unselfish devotion; sleepless nights caring for sick children; years of early rising to fix breakfast for me before I left for work; somehow managing to stretch practically nothing into barely enough. She is 66 years old as I write this, and admittedly she and I do not look exactly like we did in 1973. But I see what I want to see, and what I see is beautiful. I try to tell her that every day.

Personal experience affects our perception. My family has been distinguished by some outstanding noses, so if I had married someone with a nose like ours, it might have felt like I was marrying kinfolk. Thus, I naturally was attracted to someone with a small, dainty proboscis. (It carries the added advantage of not getting in the way of smooching.)

Place a group of portraits before men from Sweden, Japan, and Kenya, and their answers as to which they find most attractive likely will vary widely. Miss Japan might not do very well in the Miss Kenya contest, and vice versa. Right or wrong, ethnic background does have a substantial effect upon how we define beauty.

But if you think about it, the right of preference in matters of beauty is one of our natural freedoms. Most of the population might think some actress is devastatingly lovely. But if I don’t like her looks, that is my privilege; and the world can go soak its head. I have a right to my opinion.

Getting back to Sir Francis Bacon, his essay “Of Beauty” contains some profound thoughts. For example, “That is the best part of beauty, which a picture cannot express; no nor the first sight of the life.” In other words, if you meet a beautiful woman, take time to get to know her first; attractive packaging sometimes conceals repulsive contents.

Another line from the essay says, “There is no excellent beauty that hath not some strangeness in the proportion.” I first encountered this sentence in Reader’s Digest years ago. It was used as the caption to a photograph of a strikingly beautiful woman with a head full of frizzy hair. I have not forgotten the principle it illustrated.

The “strangeness” is the difference between ordinary beauty and Bacon’s “excellent” beauty - that which so captures our notice that it remains in our minds long afterward. Some slight defect in the appearance of the woman causes her face to grip our attention. Don’t you figure women know this? Why else would some of them put artificial “beauty spots” on their faces? The imperfect creates the remarkable.

One historic example of this principle was the actress Fay Wray, who screamed her way to fame in the classic movie “King Kong.” Although attractive, she was perhaps not in the first rank of Hollywood beauties. However, her left eye was just the smallest fraction off center, which gave her face a haunting, captivating effect. That was her “strangeness,” and it was that which made her face truly memorable.