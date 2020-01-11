The blowback has already started because of Trump's incredibly stupid decision to kill Iranian general Qassem Soleimani at the Baghdad airport. This would be equivalent to Russia using a drone to kill a top U.S. general. All U.S. oil company technicians have fled the country fearing for their lives. The U.S. Embassy has warned U.S. citizens to leave the country. The Iraqis are furious and will probably force the closure of the embassy. The Iranians are very good at unconventional warfare and I fear that it will cost the United States billions of dollars.

I warned former Sen. Tim Hutchinson after the 9/11 attacks of ways that Iran could use existing smuggler routes into the United States to do great damage. I knew that the top customs managers had a mentality like the Dilbert cartoon managers, ignoring potential problems and blaming someone else. The promotion system in customs will keep the same type of incompetents in place. Most of the talking points from Trump and the Republicans are lies given to them by Israel. Too many Democrats and media outlets are parroting the same lies.

This killing of the top Iranian general, along with six others, is also a wag the dog for Prime Minister Netanyahu, who hopes it will distract from his corruption charges. One small sentence in the Jan. 3 Times stated, "Some of them played a significant role in fighting the Islamic State group in northern and western Iraq," referring to the groups that were attacked by the U.S. last month. Iran trained and supplied these groups, quite like the U.S. equipped and trained the Kurds in Syria and Iraq. The stupidity of killing the fighters who are killing the fanatical Muslim terrorists is beyond all reason.