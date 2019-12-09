The setting for this story is a classical music concert. However, the larger background concerns the international political atmosphere of the 20th century.

Life in the Soviet Union under Joseph Stalin was brutal. Officially 681,692 people were executed during the Great Purge. The actual number of deaths could be twice that figure. Not only were political opponents at definite risk, but anyone who did anything that displeased the dictator was subject to disappearing without notice.

Dmitri Shostakovich was a Soviet composer born in 1906, one of the great composers of the 20th century. In 1936, Stalin was present at the premier of his opera Lady MacBeth, but he and his entourage walked out of the performance. Witnesses said that Shostakovich was “white as a sheet” when he came out to take his bow after the third act.

Two days later the composer was fiercely denounced in Pravda, the official Soviet newspaper. Even critics who had praised the work were forced to recant in print. (No one could disagree with Stalin about anything.) Shostakovich later recalled, “Now everyone knew for sure I would be destroyed.”

The Purge began in earnest in 1936. Shostakovich cancelled the premier of his 4th Symphony when it became evident that he probably was in physical danger. When he returned to Leningrad that year, he received a telephone call from the commander of the Military District, who had been asked by Marshal Tukhachevsky, a sympathetic official, to make sure that he was all right. (The Marshal himself was arrested and executed the next year.)

In 1937, Shostakovich composed his Fifth Symphony, generally regarded as one of the great works of the century. And right here, with a little imagination, we can try to appreciate what followed.

Everyone knows that Shostakovich is in trouble. There are no secrets about who is out of favor with Stalin. Picture yourself in the audience on Sunday, November 21, 1937 for the premier performance of the new work by the Leningrad Symphony.

The auditorium is packed. The conductor and orchestra know full well what is riding upon this concert. Virtually everyone in the audience knows that Shostakovich likely has been composing for his life.

During the slow third movement, many in the audience weep openly. Some of them have lost family members and friends in the Purge. They were not allowed to mourn those deaths publicly, but under the guise of a concert they can let go of their emotions to some extent.

At last we come to the final movement. It begins well enough, but midway through it the music descends into a somber, melancholy mood – dark and brooding. And pessimism is one thing that is not allowed in Soviet society. Everyone is required to be thrilled about how things are. The tension builds among the listeners. Surely, surely Shostakovich is not going to end the work like this! Doesn’t he know he would be digging his own grave?

Then, with a little over two minutes remaining, the atmosphere turns. Shostakovich engineers a striking mood change. The music abruptly becomes heroic and triumphant, and continues on toward one of the great climaxes in all of symphonic literature.

After the last note the audience explodes into thunderous applause. The cheering is said to have lasted about forty minutes, almost as long as the symphony itself. The great cellist Rostropovich reportedly said that the composer almost certainly would have died had not the audience’s reception been so tremendous.

Hollywood frequently uses such music in cliffhanger movies, when the hero rides to the rescue in the last scene. However, perhaps only this once has a composer written the score for his own actual life or death drama. And it was the audience that rode to the rescue.