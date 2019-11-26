When I asked Officer James Ray a question about his firearm, he pulled out his .45 automatic to show me the answer. If I had given it any thought, I would have assumed that he had his sidearm with him even though he was in street clothes; but it still startled me for just an instant. However, after my immediate surprise was over, I felt pretty good knowing that I had a state trooper sitting in my den, ready for any eventuality.

I asked Officer Ray why he had wanted to join the state police at age 21. He said that he had always had a desire to serve in some public capacity. His first choice was to be in law enforcement. Since the state police are the elite law officers in Arkansas, he applied to them first. And he made it, even though the winnowing process is very rigorous, as one might expect.

He said he has not known of a single instance of a state trooper having “gone bad” during the two years he has been in the force. After hearing just a little of the extensive background checks that are conducted, I can understand why. I am actually a first cousin once removed in-law of Ray’s older brother, and it would not surprise me that they would even have checked me out, from the sound of how thorough they are.

Then, if the recruits make it through all the checks, they have to go through basic training similar to that used in the military to further test the mettle of the aspiring troopers. It is unlikely that a bad apple is going to get onto the state police tree.

Ray serves in Post 3 of Troop H, which is headquartered in Fort Smith. This post includes Franklin, Logan and Scott counties. Their highest priority of patrol is Interstate 40 because of the volume of traffic, with secondary emphasis on the state highways. That means that he spends a good bit of time on Highways 22 and 23 through Charleston and Booneville.

He mentioned that he does cruise Highway 217 from time to time because of the increasing traffic on it. (He agrees with the rest of us that something needs to be done about that narrow bridge.)

We spent several minutes going over his process whenever he approaches a vehicle that he has pulled over. The state police use a progression called Ask, Tell, Make. ASK the driver to do something. If he does not, then TELL him to do it. Then, if he still does not, MAKE him do it.

And, just for the record, when an officer stops you, do not get out of the car unless he asks you to do so. It might seem like the respectful thing to do, but it is definitely the wrong thing to do.

Has Officer Ray ever felt fear in some of the situations he has confronted? Of course he has; he is only human. Generally state troopers travel alone, and they can come into some tricky circumstances. However, they are carefully trained concerning what to do in each eventuality, so they are prepared.

So what does a state trooper spend most of his time doing? Ray says he generally is cruising within his assigned territory. He will sit in strategic spots from time to time, but he personally likes to be on the move.

I have known James Ray for years, but I came away from a couple of hours of conversation even more impressed than I already was. I have known very few state troopers personally, but if he is typical of the lot of them (and I assume he is), then I figure Arkansas’ highways are in good hands.