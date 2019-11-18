Certainly among the more colorful baseball players in history were the brothers, Jay Hanna “Dizzy” Dean and his younger brother Paul (sometimes called “Daffy”). Paul’s personality was actually fairly reserved, and his tag was mainly a creation of the press. However, Dizzy fully deserved his nickname. They were born at Lucas, a small community in southwestern Logan County.

It is needless to draw the attention of real baseball fans to the Deans, since in the 1934 World Series the two brothers combined for four wins in the Cardinals’ championship over the Detroit Tigers. They were the aces of the famous Gashouse Gang, and Dizzy was the last National League pitcher to win 30 games.

James and Virginia Fields now live in Booneville, but she grew up in downtown Branch. Her father was V. J. Rutledge, who sold MFA insurance and Raleigh Products and was well known in the area. The family lived right on Highway 22 across from the current post office.

Virginia’s uncle Amon had been a teacher in the Chickalah school in Yell County. The Deans had moved to that vicinity in 1920 and attended his school. Because of this the Rutledge family had a fairly close connection with the Dean brothers.

Amon passed down to the family a number of stories about the boys and their amazing pitching skills. He said you did not want to get in a potato patch with them, since in their hands those spuds were almost deadly. He said the speed and accuracy of their throws were good enough that they actually did go rabbit and squirrel hunting with rocks.

Frank Fields, James’ father, played baseball with the Deans in the early days. Frank told the family that you did not want to get into a corncob fight with them, either. I can still remember the sting of corncobs when they hit (especially when soaked in water). I agree that swapping cobs with someone who played for a World Series winner would not be a bright move.

Dizzy went on to a storied career as a radio and television broadcaster. His uninhibited style and homespun expressions made him a favorite with fans, and for a while he made “slud” the national past-tense of “slide.” Paul maintained contact with family and friends in western Arkansas, and Virginia remembers that he would pay a visit to the Rutledge home in Branch when he was in the area.

The personality differences of the two brothers came to the forefront when Twentieth Century-Fox wanted to make a movie about the life of Dizzy. Diz had embraced the persona of the “rube” from Arkansas and had capitalized on it, but Paul was offended by it. He was especially upset by a Saturday Evening Post article by Frank Tolbert, in which he said, “J. H. Dean was easily the most backward and ornery scholar in the one-room schoolhouse at Chickalah, Arkansas,” and that he was “figured least likely to succeed.”

Paul eventually was reconciled on the matter with Dizzy and agreed to the movie. “My wife Dorothy and I have three children, and we want them to lead a quiet, normal life,” he said. “If Diz doesn’t mind zany stories about himself, that’s okay by me. But because of my children, I wish he would leave me and all the rest of the Deans out of his stories.”

The brothers both died of heart attacks: Dizzy in 1974 and Paul in 1981. As Paul put it, “We’re just a couple a natural pitchers and ordinary fellas, but God gave us perfect pitching builds — long and loose like hound dogs. We never ate no special vittles or nothing like that to put speed in our soupbones, just lucky fellas to be born great pitchers.” Great pitchers, and undoubtedly the most famous people ever produced by Lucas, Arkansas.