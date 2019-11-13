Having been actively opposed to the commercial development of the St. Scholastica campus on Rogers Avenue, I am compelled to follow up to Darrel Dooley’s Letter to the Editor appearing in the Times Record Sept. 20 with which I wholeheartedly agree but, wish to list a few additional important points.

I am so impressed that my hometown, Fort Smith has been moving forward with new development, job creation and overall quality of life. It would be wonderful to be NWA, but we are not, nor are we going to be. And really, that may not be a bad thing. We don’t have 20 billionaires pumping money into our local economy, but we should be proud of our city for what it has accomplished and its current standing, particularly with the development and investment in our public-school system.

With that said, in weighing our quality of life, the development of the St. Scholastica campus into commercial or multi-family apartments is a really bad idea and quite simply, wrong.

Here’s why: First, no additional gas is going to be sold in Fort Smith by adding one more fueling station with sugary candies and soda pop. Gasoline is a commodity. You are not going to drive from Tulsa to buy gas in Fort Smith so the importance of a C-store at this location is trivial to our city’s overall well-being. Clearly, the higher and best use for the overall quality of life in our city would have been to maintain this important green space. There are at least 20 large trees and a natural creek that will be removed to satisfy this unnecessary development.

If known to the citizens of Fort Smith that they property was available to purchase, there could have been an opportunity for a Public-Private Partnership (P3) to buy and develop this property, as such. The St. Scholastica property is in the center of our community and one of the last large green spaces in the center of the city. If developed as green space, it would give the city more goodwill from visitors and prospective businesses that will bring many more good paying jobs and benefits than a convenience store selling gas.

Many cities require large tracts of land to be master planned for development with community input rather than nibbled at the edges. Our city spent hundreds of thousands of dollars developing a Comprehensive Development Plan but our city leaders ignore this plan that many citizens have come to rely upon in making decisions as to where they want to live in our city. Our city planning department should have recognized this and rejected this “one off” development.

Secondly, this property was purchased over 100 years ago for a convent for the Benedictine Sisters to teach and spread the word of God. It received the privilege of being property tax free for all of this time. I doubt God had in mind developing his property into a convenience store. This privilege of owning this land tax free should have had a bearing on decisions for a future use that would benefit the city for years to come, and if for a public purpose could have remained as a benefit to our entire city.

Third, I have heard some people argue, including those in the Planning Department and on the Planning Commission and a few city directors, asking for “evidence." The city board does not hold court — a city director is not a judge. Our board is entrusted to make decisions that are in the overall best interest of the community as a whole. As we know, across 46th Street on Rogers Ave is another commercial development, selling gas. To insist that another development is essential to our overall well-being is an unsupportable position.

Just because adjacent property was developed 30 to 40 years ago as commercial property doesn’t mean all property surrounding the property should be developed into commercial property. Just because we did something in the past, one way, does not mean we should continue to make bad decisions. We have now figured out (at least in many cities) that this type of development is a bad idea. By the way, we still don’t have a tree ordinance in Fort Smith. So, think about the unnecessary removal of all the trees at 46th and Rogers if the St. Scholastica property is commercially developed. Wake up city leaders! We vote!

Bill Priakos is a Fort Smith resident. He can be reached at bill@priakos.com.