Our nation is in an uproar again. The Democrats are still seeking a way to get our president out of office. How they must hate him! First it was Russian collusion; that proved to be nothing. What drives them to do this? This is the president who is trying to fulfill his promises to the American people. He kept his word to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital — something previous presidents promised to do, but failed to come through. He moved our embassy to Jerusalem, as he promised. This president has come out against the murder of unborn babies and does not favor homosexual and LGBT rights over the freedom of the religious rights of Christians. Compare this to what the 2020 democratic candidates for president stand for: abortion on demand and if a baby survives the procedure, let it die or kill it; and fully approving of homosexual rights over Christians, even going so far as to depict the American Family Association as a hate group. What has America become?

In our nation, we have professing Christians supporting this party and their platform. I am astounded that Christians would identify with this party and support them in any way. To endorse homosexual marriage (an abomination to God) and abortion (the shedding of innocent blood) is not acceptable according to God's word. Does His opinion not matter at all? Please prayerfully consider your support of this party and what it stands for. Remember we will all give an account of ourselves to God (Romans 14:12).