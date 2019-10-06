We took them seriously.

When we retired, the chorus of friends was unanimous; do your traveling now. Even if we were fortunate enough to maintain our currently good health (which is certainly not guaranteed), we would reach a point, they said, sooner than we expected, when we simply wouldn't want to haul suitcases hither and yon.

So off we went, and within just six months this year, the stars aligned such that we were able to check a number of destinations off of our bucket list. I have more than 1800 photos and videos, and I'm sure you'd be delighted to see all of them, right?

OK, we'll go with the Cliff's Notes version instead.

The saga began in April, when we celebrated our 25th anniversary. With varying degrees of jest, those who know me may proclaim that to be a miracle, and, to borrow a line from Mayor Shinn in “The Music Man,” I will not say them nay. In any case, we chose to mark the milestone by going to the only state I had not previously visited. From the mind-boggling Honolulu traffic, to the moving tributes at Pearl Harbor, the power of volcanoes, the fun of a luau, magnificent flowers, the variety of sea creatures, and the scrumptious food, it was a feast for the senses.

May brought the annual reunion of my far-flung family on the Gulf Coast, this time at a beach house on Dauphin Island, which counts peaceful walks in Audubon Park and nearby access to stunning Bellingrath Gardens among its considerable charms.

The following month, a travel agent friend invited us to join her on a cruise. My wife had never been to the departure city of Boston, so we arrived a few days early, and still could experience only a fraction of the history. The ship carried us around Maine, to Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island, both long-anticipated places that lived up to and beyond our expectations, before making its way down the St. Lawrence to fascinating Quebec and lovely Montreal.

While we made no major journeys in July, we more than made up for it in August and September, with three trips in six weeks. First came Alaska and the Yukon, via a variety of transportation modes. Majestic glaciers, Klondike Gold Rush tales, canoeing on a tranquil lake for close-up views of eagles and salmon, Alaska Native culture demonstrations, gold panning and visits with sled dogs were among the early highlights. But the piece de resistance was a tour to the end of the road into Denali National Park, where we were among the 30% of visitors blessed with a clear day to see the mountain, and along the way, saw grizzly bears, moose and caribou in their natural habitat.

Four days later, we were back on the Gulf Coast, this time with our godson's family, where the weather was kind enough to allow plenty of pool and beach time, along with attendance at a Blue Angels practice session. With only three days in between, we then went to Branson, for the fall family reunion, which featured another spectacular meal at the Keeter Center at the College of the Ozarks.

And now we're home for a good while. Mother Goose has a rhyme that includes the line, “Home again, home again, jiggity-jig.” Perhaps your mother, like both of ours, was fond of that phrase.

We wouldn't trade a single day of our adventures for anything. But now we can enjoy watching our TV, eating in our kitchen, bathing in our shower, and sleeping in our own bed. Normal life. A fun life. A good life.

We'll be on the go again in as many future years as we can manage, though maybe not quite to the degree that we have plowed through in 2019. But right now, some downtime sounds mighty appealing.

Makes me want to dance a jiggity-jig.

Scott D. Monroe retired from a 35-year systems analysis career with ArcBest in 2014. He enjoys bridge, charity work and Zumba and serves as a contact for the Miller Writers Group, which meets twice monthly and welcomes new members. He can be reached at rkmonroe1@att.net. To participate in the Times Record’s Community Matters series, email Executive Editor Mardi Taylor, mtaylor@swtimes.com.