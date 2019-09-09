I will always have a warm spot in my memory for Mr. Gene Carson, who hails from the suburbs of Branch, Arkansas. A few years back he walked me through one of the toughest periods in my experience as a wage slave.

The exact date escapes me, but I think it was probably in the mid-1990s. As usual that morning, I drove to work up Highway 22, crossing the river at Barling, and coming into Fort Smith on Midland Boulevard across the bridge from Van Buren. I noticed that it seemed unusually dark, but did not think much about it until I turned into the gate at what is now the Fort Smith North Box Plant of International Paper.

There were no lights at all burning at the plant, and no sound of machinery running – only an eerie silence. A group of employees were gathered under the awning at the entrance to the plant, just standing around. I quickly learned that a tornado had come through Fort Smith and jumped the river onto the bluff at Van Buren, doing much damage on both sides of the Arkansas. In the process, it had knocked out the substation that supplied our plant, and we were absolutely dead in the water.

The plant was totally shut down for three days. In an industry that sometimes measures lead times in hours, that is a long time. Whirlpool was by far our biggest customer. In fact, Inland Container originally bought the plant specifically to supply the Whirlpool business. I do not remember the exact details, but it seems like the contract we had with Whirlpool specified a very substantial penalty if we shut down their main line. (That could get pot-bellied supervisors moving through that box plant at a high rate of speed.)

So, everything else took a back seat to making sure we kept Whirlpool running. We got a generator going and within a few hours had the office somewhat functional. There were no computers, but the telephones did work.

Gene was the Materials Coordinator at Whirlpool, and the best one I ever worked with. He immediately took hold of the situation, and he and I were on the phone almost constantly for the rest of that week. Our plant at Evansville, Indiana, supplied the Whirlpool plant up there. Since they ran the same tooling that we did, they immediately transferred most of their business to sister plants and began running boxes for the Fort Smith plant. In addition to coordinating what we were able to ship, Gene was in regular contact with Evansville to see what they had coming.

We kept shipping at Fort Smith, but the bills of lading had to be hand written. Because there was no electricity, the load lifts on the docks would not work, so the forklifts could not drive into the trailers as usual. They would place a bundle of cartons on the tail of the truck and shove it as far forward as they could without getting off the loading dock, then push that bundle forward with the next bundle. Some of the Whirlpool cartons were stored on the upper floors, but the elevator was not working, so employees would break the bundles and carry down by hand however many cartons they could.

One of the proudest achievements of my working career was that we did not shut down Whirlpool, even though we could not run a box for three full days. Gene had to have some of the cartons from Evansville flown in, and at one point we dodged a shutdown by a matter of only minutes - but we kept Fort Smith’s largest employer running. It was a laudable effort by a lot of people; but a large part of the credit for that pretty amazing accomplishment went to Gene Carson’s calm, steady management of the situation.

I will occasionally run into Gene at ballgames, and it always takes me back to The Long Week. I hope that Whirlpool management appreciated what Gene accomplished in that crisis situation. I know I did.