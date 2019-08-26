My wife allowed me to choose only one of the thirteen names we gave our children (Ceridwen, for our second daughter). Other than that, I was not allowed near the birth certificate. Propriety’s gain was society’s loss, for a great fund of epithetic creativity was thus lost to posterity.

It is alarming how tyrannical wives can get when husbands begin to ponder monickers for their offspring. Had we had another son, I was campaigning vigorously for Stonewall Jackson Green. I mean, what woman would not be proud to have a son named after that fiercest of Southern generals, right? Nope! Not going to happen. No way, no how. So, after she pointedly informed me that what I lacked in intelligence I made up in bad taste, I was relegated to naming animals – but never, ever, under any circumstances children.

Licking my wounded pride, I resolved to do my best within the limited scope allotted my talents. Thus, when my brother found a stray dog and pawned him off on us, I immediately staked my naming claim. Borrowing from P. G. Wodehouse, I dubbed him Clarence Threepwood, 9th Earl of Emsworth. Whereas the literary Lord Emsworth was the most azure of bluebloods, Clarence was a canine of indeterminate origins. He evidently had a good dose of poodle mixed with a little traveling salesman and a splash of ill temper.

Clarence’s successor as Head Lap Dog appears to be a Maltese/Yorky cross. I dubbed him Osgood, after a character in the Our Miss Brooks radio and television shows. My wife worries about what the neighbors think when I go to the door and bellow “Osgood!” but I am standing firm. My husbandly prerogatives are so limited that I am not giving up my pooch-naming rights.

There is a cute little dog who lives on our lane. He skips along with a jaunty swagger and has an ear that hangs down over one eye. He does not belong to us, but we are not sure he actually belongs to anyone else, either. So, what time he spends at our house visiting with Osgood, he is Fred. “Fred” is short for another Wodehousean character, Frederick Altamont Cornwallis Twistleton, 5th Earl of Ickenham. He is a happy-go-lucky little mutt of hopelessly mixed genealogy who makes his way from house to house looking for whatever handouts may be available – but he has a noble name.

My son-in-law has cast his lot with me in this losing battle for naming rights. They have four daughters. He was campaigning for any sons to be called Argyle. I was right there in his corner all the way. After all, Argyle is an old and honored name, and His Grace the Duke just happens to be the head of Clan Campbell, with the family seat at Inverary Castle. I doubt that he has to worry about paying his bills, especially since the maiden name of the Duchess was Cadbury (of the chocolate manufacturing dynasty). And after all, who would not want to be named for the captain of the two-time World Championship Elephant Polo team?

If we adopt any more male pets along the way, I may opt for a butlerine tone. Butlers, as you know, have a permanent sneer. (They cannot help it; it is hereditary.) Accordingly, their names have to have a properly haughty sound. Simpkins comes to mind. Imagine how fine it will sound when I go to the door and call, “Here, Simpkins, here boy!” Nothing second-rate about our household!

Another snobbish name that would work very well is Snarkins. A sneer is very close to a snarl, and any hound thus named would just have to have his teeth bared. No one would want to mess with either a butler or a dog named Snarkins.

Finally, there is a fruitful source of dog names from among those British surnames that sound like the speaker has a mouthful of marbles. For example, Featherstonehaugh is pronounced “Fanshaw.” (Really.) My favorite of that category, however, is Cholmondeley, which the British render “Chumley.” Wouldn’t that be a great name for a bulldog?

But if we ever have another rooster, his name will just have to be Gregory Peck.