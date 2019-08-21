Whatever happened to the promise of elevating democratic values above all else? This administration does not promote it here in America and has decided not to emphasize its moral importance around the world.

North Korea continues to test, produce and threaten the world with nuclear weapons and the United States takes the passive approach. Russia continues to advance its contempt for democratic ideology and we continue to remain silent. Hong Kong's citizens have been voicing their opinions and protesting for over two months and our president made a "both sides" statement and made the decision to not defend the citizens' right to protest.

A humanity that does not have the discipline to live in harmony or a will to see the truth about itself, intentionally causes confusion and disruption of civility, and continues to deny evolution is lost.

Sadly, what had become an arrow pointed towards inclusiveness of all visions has been redirected into a mentality of one voice, followed by reluctance to challenge those ideals in view of a forward-thinking existence.

At this point, anything that does not address the possibilities of a positive future existence is ridiculously short-sided. Even a healthy baby has a view of its first steps or first words. Oftentimes, a baby will explore things that are dangerous to its well-being; but a parent who wants the best for that child will explain the consequences of bad decisions as opposed to good ones.

As citizens, we really need to take a hard look at who and what we want to become.