Fleet Admiral Chester Nimitz was not known as a word-spinner, but his comment about the Battle of Iowa Jima became one of the most memorable phrases of World War II. “Uncommon valor was a common virtue.” He knew the truth of what he said, since 22 Marines and five sailors under his command were awarded the Medal of Honor for their heroics during that battle. His words have become as iconic as Joe Rosenthal’s brilliant photograph of the raising of the flag on Mount Suribachi. (I actually knew a man who had watched from shipboard as the flag was being raised.)

Probably few, if any, of the Medal recipients planned beforehand to do something notable during that battle. Likely most of them were terrified and just hoping to survive. However, men all around them were fighting and dying, and suddenly doing the heroic became the right thing to do. So someone did it. Then more men did it, and valor became commonplace. But someone was the first to stick his head above the rim of the foxhole. Someone was the first to charge the machine gun nest.

I had not yet celebrated my first birthday when Roger Bannister ran the first four-minute mile in 1954. Ten years later, high school junior (later Congressman) Jim Ryun broke the same barrier. In 1975, New Zealand’s John Walker broke the 3:50 mark, and now the record is down to 3:43. To date, over 1400 male athletes have run a mile in under four minutes – no big deal now, but a huge deal back then.

You may have heard the name Tenzing Norgay, even if you know little else about Mount Everest. He and Sir Edmund Hillary became the first two people to reach the highest point in the world (which they did four days after my wife was born). To date at least 2700 people have reached the summit (and almost 300 have died trying). Nepal’s Kami Rita has climbed it 24 times. Almost 200 people have scaled Everest without oxygen, and Spain’s Kilian Jornet has done it twice in the same week. All that has happened within the lifetime of someone living today.

My point is that within the lifetimes of many reading this article many feats that were once considered beyond the limits of human capability will have become so commonplace that they do not even make the news. Those who did it saw that someone else had done it and decided to give it a try. Then others jumped on the bandwagon, and the parade began. But someone did it first. Even Bob Beamon’s jaw-dropping long jump in the 1968 Olympics was finally eclipsed, but he will always be the first person to have jumped 29 feet (and also 28 feet, for that matter).

The generation who raised their families during the Great Depression accomplished something that in hindsight was well-nigh unbelievable. Only those who went through it can truly appreciate what they did. No one had much of anything; virtually everyone was dirt poor. Raising children under those conditions was a common virtue: everyone was doing it, so no one thought it was remarkable. You did what you had to do. Unselfishness, faithfulness and hard work were common virtues. The time may come when we in the United States will once again be faced with a Depression. But we will not be able to say, “We’ll never make it!” because someone already has faced a Depression, and made it.

Charles Lindbergh became a gigantic national hero after he made the first solo, non-stop flight across the Atlantic Ocean. Today airline passengers sleep as their planes make the same trip, but Lindbergh’s feat required tremendous courage and skill. What is commonplace today was once heroic.

What with a longer season and steroids and shrinking ballparks and suits of protective armor for batters, Babe Ruth’s mark of 60 home runs in a season has been eclipsed seven times. But he was the first to do it, and so to some extent the record will always be his personal property.