The Times Record July 22 story of John Tanton's death shows how silly the news media can be when anybody disagrees with them. The title of the story called him an "anti-immigration leader" and went on to say he had been called "a thinly veiled white nationalist." The story went on to admit that, like most Americans, he called for reduced immigration, not a stop.

Besides, not many blacks have been let into this land since the early 1860s. That's something the news people have chosen to ignore.