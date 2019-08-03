Watching the Democrats debate each other by listing many pros and a few cons for their liberal ideas in hopes to sell to the American voter and get their support, taught me a few things:

• If they talk fast they can make more promises of positive results that sound wonderful, but with no realistic procedure of how to begin and how long we must continue doing "whatever" in order to arrive at this Utopia they are promising us.

• Everyone slandered Trump in some way — name calling, misquoted statements, demonizing his motives and tried to convince us that he has to go.

• They will do anything to regain control; their desire is evident by the passionate speeches they make. It’s like a drowning man grabbing at a straw.

• They want us to hate President Trump, be envious of rich people and trust the government to supply all our needs according as they deem necessary.

• They must believe their own lies because they keep a straight face when they say what excellent results they will get; they know it’s only make believe.

Facts are, there is no free lunch. Pretending something is different than it really is, is deceptive, depraved and destructive. Another fact is that a male cannot become a female, nor can a female become a male. They can make believe and pretend all they want and get a multitude of idiots to agree with them, but it will not work. Neither will Socialism work, regardless how many people want it to. It is a failure from the get-go. Cuba has free education and health care, but the workers make $2 per day and Venezuela was once a wealthy paradise until Socialism ran its course.