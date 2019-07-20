“Don’t blink your eyes or you will miss it.” We have heard that said about many small communities. Blue Mountain is not quite that small, literally, but it does not miss it by much. In a spirit of honest research, I timed how long it takes to drive from one side of the town to the other, going the speed limit. The answer (drum roll, please) is 29 seconds.

Believe it or not, at one time there actually was a military unit in our own Blue Mountain, Arkansas. Battery F of the 141st Machine Gun Battalion (Anti-Aircraft) was stationed there as of June 11, 1921. Other batteries were at Heber Springs, Ozark and Little Rock, with the Headquarters Battery at Nashville.

Blue Mountain never has been very big. The population has ranged from 145 in 1930 to 124 as of the 2010 census. It peaked at 171 in 1940 and bottomed out twenty years later at 94. Whatever the population was in the 1920s, it seems reasonable to assume that Battery F would have been one of the major enterprises operating within the Blue Mountain area.

Plans for the 3rd Arkansas Regiment were formulated in the spring of 1917 after America’s entry into World War I. The 141st Machine Gun Battalion was a part of the 3rd Arkansas. The pay for privates was listed at $15 per month. (That equates to about $325 per month in today’s dollars.) The unit was mobilized on August 5. It was deployed to France in August, but did not see combat before the Armistice in November, which brought to a close the “War to End Wars.”

The 141st Battalion was reorganized in 1923 as the 206th Coast Artillery. Several of the unit’s batteries were stationed at state colleges and were made up of the cadet corps for the newly formed ROTC units located at the schools. Battery F moved to Arkansas Tech.

Magazine’s Frank Fields served in Battery F in the 1920s. In 1955, his son (now Dr. James Fields) joined that National Guard unit stationed at Russellville. He eventually joined the ROTC and earned a commission as a 2nd Lieutenant in the Army. It was not until years later that he discovered that he had served in the same unit as his father.

Don McKinney found an item from the Arkansas Gazette of November 24, 1922, which said that his maternal Grandfather, 1st Lt. Gordon Thomasson of Magazine, had been promoted to the captaincy of Company F of the 141st Machine Gun Battalion. No doubt many other families from the area could find connections to the 141st.

The War was over by the time of the reorganization of the 141st, but it is interesting to visualize how things were in western Arkansas during April 1917. War had been declared on Germany, and the country was mobilizing at a high rate of speed. General “Black Jack” Pershing was assembling the American Expeditionary Force, and everyone was singing George M. Cohan’s “Over There.” There were not yet even radio networks to spread the word, so anything that was learned about the war was through newspapers or by word of mouth.

One of my most treasured personal possessions is a photocopy of a letter written by my maternal grandfather to my grandmother in April 1917, before they were married. His father had been to Malvern and had caught up on the national news, including the Declaration of War. He had told my grandfather that he thought he would eventually have to join the Army, and Grandad was in turn informing his sweetheart of the sad news. He was a soft-spoken man of few words, but he wanted to assure her of his love and no matter what happened, he wanted her to know that “I am true.”

Such scenes were being played out all over the country, in crowded cities and “out in the sticks,” as the news filtered down to the common folks. Those were places like Blue Mountain, and units like Battery F.