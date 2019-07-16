We owe a debt of gratitude to a number of people in connection with the American flag. It was Francis Scott Key who penned the "Star Spangled Banner" during the War of 1812. Then it was John Philip Sousa who gave us the inspirational "Stars and Stripes Forever," 74 years ago on the island of Iwo Jima. Six thousand of our young men sacrificed their lives in that battle. In the process, a few of those heroes braved the slopes of Mount Suribache and when they reached the top, they planted our beautiful flag. George M. Cohan gave us a song to sing with pride, "You're a Grand Old Flag."

Now we have to tolerate a tennis shoe maker who humors an overpaid football player. He doesn't want the flag to appear on the shoes. That's OK, because I wouldn't want him walking on my flag.