On 4 July, 1776, the members present of the Second Continental Congress representing the 13 British colonies on the North American continent signed, after two years of unsuccessful negotiation with the Crown, a document that began shaping a belief on this planet that men should determine their own destinies and win their own way.

Over the past 243 years, many things have transpired.

Wars (foreign and civil), plagues, floods, storms, financial ruin and scandals that, at times it seemed, would defeat the ideals set forth by those who risked the hangman’s touch to bring us through to where we are today.

Yet here we are still.

Bumbling, silly at times, blithely going about our personal lives as if every hand on the planet was, if not against us, at the very least willing, if not eager, to see us fail.

We offer aid wherever on Earth it is needed, even though we know we have citizens in need themselves, hoping that we can pass that spark struck by those men founding our country on to other men, so that they will realize and act upon the idea that it is their right and their duty to make their own way, unfettered and proud.

We send our finest young men and women into foreign countries to assist governments under attack simply because we gave our word that we would help if needed. A person’s word is his bond; his honor. All political posturing, second guessing and back-seat driving aside, should not a country be expected to act similarly?

We allow people to stay in our country simply because they have the dream of making a better life for themselves and their families. Some have slipped in, unable or unwilling to wait for the ball of red tape created by a self-serving bureaucracy to unwind. If you lived somewhere where there wasn’t enough food or drinkable water and your very life and the lives of your family were threatened daily by the ones who actually ran your country wouldn’t you, given the opportunity?

So, happy birthday to the United States. May we continue to find our groping, back-biting, hate-something-new-every day way until perhaps, one day, we will wake up to the fact that this country, for all its self-perceived failings, is the greatest and best chance on this planet for mankind to achieve his ultimate being; that of a tough, self-sufficient, well-educated entity ready make his mark upon the stars.

Thomas Long is a retired master sergeant from Poteau. To participate in the Times Record's Community Matters series, email Executive Director Mardi Taylor, mtaylor@swtimes.com.