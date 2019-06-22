Never have I seen or read such an ignorant, insulting and prejudiced letter as the one written by Freeman that ran in the paper on June 15. I don't even want to call him by his first name, just as I don't want to call our country's so-called "leader" by name.

Yes, I am a Democrat and happy to be one. Our country is in the middle of a crossroads and I don't like to think what it will be like in four years if we have to go through this again.

By the way, I am a Christian but I don't consider myself to be ignorant, blind, deaf or dumb. And I am not a Communist. I believe in God. Do you?