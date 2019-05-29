There was one customer in the chair when I entered Jim & Jason’s Barbershop, so I had to wait my turn to talk to the proprietor. While I was waiting, a couple came in with a young fellow of elementary school age. He proudly announced that he was going to get a flat-top. I told him he had come to the right place, because Jim Rodatz was cutting hair back when that style was all the rage. Jim’s customers may be forgiven if they feel like he has been barbering forever, because he started before a sizable percentage of them were born.

He had to think a minute to get the date, but Jim said that he began cutting hair in about 1967 in DeKalb, Ill., after graduating from barber college. He remembers that one of his customers there was a major league baseball player named Peterson. He moved to Booneville in 1970 and opened up a shop in the old Western Auto building. Then in 1985 he moved into the present facility just off Main Street. His son, Jason, is also a barber. He works most of the week in Waldron, but comes to Booneville on Friday and Saturday.

Except for the satellite television, to step into Jim’s shop is to step back fifty years in time. I am sure Jim can do whatever needs to be done to hair, and I believe he told me once that he occasionally has cut women’s hair. Primarily, however, it is a barber shop. A real barber shop, like they used to be. That means that for the most part it is a male domain. You can visit with your neighbors who are waiting and catch up on all the local news. And if you want to stretch the truth a little about that last fish you caught, who is going to squawk?

I asked Jim what he liked most about cutting hair. He said it was being able to keep his finger on the pulse of the town. He pretty well knows everything that is going on, at least all that is worth telling. He said a barber has to be a politician. “I’m a Republican to the guy who is the chair now, but I may be a Democrat to the next guy.” In other words, he is a gentleman who is a master at keeping the conversation going while keeping it pleasant and civil at the same time (a rare skill these days). He is not interested in running off customers just to make a point.

About a year ago my daughter from Nebraska asked me to take their 7-year-old son to get a haircut. I gave Jim a big build-up on the drive to his shop. “Now Ian, you are going to be getting your hair cut by the international standard of tonsorial excellence. Mr. Rodatz has been cutting hair for a long, long time.” And Jim did it up right. He asked Ian how he wanted his hair cut and gave him the whole “favored customer” treatment. You could tell the boy was eating it up. (It was his first trip to a real barbershop.) A few months later the family was in town again. This time Ian walked in like he was a veteran customer. Jim remembered him, and they picked up right where they had left off. I expect it will not be the last time that Ian is a customer.

I asked Jim when he is going to retire. He said he planned to keep barbering as long as he felt like it, but some day he might have to be a little more flexible in his scheduling. I have no idea how many heads of hair Jim has cut in his lifetime. But conservatively, if he has been cutting hair for 52 years, averaging 50 weeks a year and five days a week over that span, at 15 heads per day, that would mean that Jim is probably approaching 200,000 heads in his career. If you swept it into a pile, that would make a sizable mound of hair!